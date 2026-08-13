Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    August 13, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Tragic, thoughts are with her loved ones.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

21-year-old woman killed in Strathcona County rollover

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 12:44 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP say a young woman is dead after an early-morning rollover roughly 20 kilometres east of Sherwood Park early Thursday morning.

Mounties were called to the intersection of Township Road 524 and Range Road 214 in Strathcona County around 12:30 a.m. after hearing reports of a single-vehicle accident.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police believe an SUV with four people inside lost control on the gravel road and rolled into a swampy ditch, where it landed upright in water.

Three people — a 21-year-old female driver, a 21-year-old female passenger and a male under the age of 18 were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, but told first responders a fourth person was still missing.

Police and EMS found the 21-year-old victim underneath the vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital but later died.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say they’re sending condolences to the families and friends of all involved.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices