21-year-old woman killed in Strathcona County rollover

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RCMP say a young woman is dead after an early-morning rollover roughly 20 kilometres east of Sherwood Park early Thursday morning.

Mounties were called to the intersection of Township Road 524 and Range Road 214 in Strathcona County around 12:30 a.m. after hearing reports of a single-vehicle accident.

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Police believe an SUV with four people inside lost control on the gravel road and rolled into a swampy ditch, where it landed upright in water.

Three people — a 21-year-old female driver, a 21-year-old female passenger and a male under the age of 18 were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, but told first responders a fourth person was still missing.

Police and EMS found the 21-year-old victim underneath the vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital but later died.

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RCMP say they’re sending condolences to the families and friends of all involved.