What’s open and closed on Family day in Saskatoon, plus free family events

Send this page to someone via email

From free fishing to skating by an iconic hotel or exploring a new art gallery, there is plenty to do during the Family Day long weekend in Saskatoon.

Here are some events, and civic service hours for Feb. 17.

Remai Modern

Admission is free at Remai Modern on Feb. 17 for those looking to explore all exhibits at the museum.

The Cameco Learning Studio is offering a schedule of free, open art-making times.

There will also be readings and performances in the Connect Gallery on the ground floor.

More information, including current exhibits, can be found online at Remai Modern.

Story continues below advertisement

5:04 The story behind Canada’s newest stamp The story behind Canada’s newest stamp

Cameco Family Day Skating Party

A skating party is taking place at the Cameco Meewasin Rink by the Bessborough Hotel.

There will also be sleigh rides, face painting, balloon animals and skating with the Saskatoon Blades.

Warm drinks and cookies will also be available.

The party runs from noon until 4 p.m. on Feb. 17, with admission by donation, including skate rentals.

The rink will close if the temperature dips below -30 C.

Family Day skate event

The City of Saskatoon is holding a free family skate day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cosmo Arena and Civic Centre.

Skating will take place in the arena.

Non-skating activities will take place outdoors, and indoors at the gymnasium at the civic centre, and includes Indigenous teachings.

More information and other activities can be found at the city’s Family Fun February website.

4:02 Winter Garden Tips: re-potting indoor plants Winter Garden Tips: re-potting indoor plants

Free fishing weekend

The Saskatchewan government is offering a free ice fishing weekend from Feb. 15-17.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of the province and visitors can fish without a licence on any provincial public waters that have an open sport fishing season.

While licenses aren’t required, catch limits are in effect, along with all other fishing regulations. More details are available from Saskatchewan’s Anglers’ Guide.

The free fishing weekend doesn’t apply to national parks, and those looking to take fish out of the province must still have a licence.

Civic service hours

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2019.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating with holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed.

Access Transit: Operating on holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours — the zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.