Free practical programming series of seminars aim to educate Sask. adults

“Make things easier for when bad things happen,” is the message of the first set of Adulting 101 seminars.

Experts in various fields gave advice to 21 Saskatoon residents wanting to improve their everyday practical programming skills.

Renting and budgeting were the topics of discussion on Saturday.

“We came up with this idea last year,” said Adulting 101 co-creator Dawn Martens-Koop. “We have been developing that with the help of some of my colleagues, reaching out to experts in the topics we wanted to present.”

Conexus Financial Advisor Jacqueline Scott says being money smart, is something everybody should strive to be, as it sets up a person up for the long run.

“The better you can budget or handle your money, the more successful you’ll be,” she added.

“You’ll be able to handle little things that pop-up in emergencies much better.”

Saskatchewan Insurance Agencies (SGI) representative Stevie Friesen says it’s a part of life that a lot of people fail to educate themselves about, which is why a seminar such as this is so important.

“So, they know where to go to find out more about all those different things,” she said. “So they can go find the information out for themselves.

“There is so much information available. What’s important? What’s true?” Tweet This

Martens-Koop adds its an easy way to educate yourself and better your overall life.

“It’s a place where they are welcome to be,” she said. “It’s a valuable resource for them to find jobs, make connections, to better their lives.”

The next seminars will be held on Feb. 8 at the Mayfair and Alice Turner Libraries.

Seminars will conclude in April.

Topics that will be covered include banking and saving, health and transportation.

