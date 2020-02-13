Menu

Sports

Excitement sweeps across Moose Jaw as city welcomes curling fans to Scotties

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 7:00 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 7:10 pm
Moose Jaw ready to welcome fans to Scotties Tournament of Hearts
WATCH: Moose Jaw restaurants prepare to host curling fans from across the country.

The ice is in, the rocks are ready, and all that’s missing are the fans filing into Mosaic Place.

But that will change once the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off in Moose Jaw Friday night.

“I’m expecting it to be crazy,” said Chris Schubert.

Down the block from the hockey rink-turned-curling arena, Schubert is getting his restaurant, Rosie’s on River Street, ready for the busy week ahead.

Team Silvernagle representing Saskatchewan at 2020 Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask.

“It’s the place to be,” Schubert said. “It’s going to be happening from 11 o’clock in the morning to late at night.

“We’ll have the games on draws mornings, afternoons and evenings.”

Rosie’s on River Street is preparing to host Team Saskatchewan fans during the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Rosie’s on River Street is preparing to host Team Saskatchewan fans during the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Allison Bamford / Global News

Rosie’s is dubbed Team Saskatchewan‘s headquarters for the tournament. Like many storefronts across the city, the restaurant is already decorated in green and white curling gear from the inside out, with welcome messages for Scotties attendees.

Rosie’s is just one of eight restaurants acting as “designated houses” for visiting fans.

Team Saskatchewan's early draw schedule released for 2020 Scotties

“It’s called rock the house,” City of Moose Jaw spokesperson Craig Hemingway said.

“We’ve got designated places. If you’re Team Quebec, for instance, your house this week is The Mad Greek on Main Street and assorted restaurants throughout town.

“Whether you want to go and congregate with people from your own province or go into enemy territory … you can have some fun that way.”

This is the second time the Friendly City has hosted the Scotties in the last five years.

“It’s very incredible,” Hemingway said. “It really speaks to the level of support our community shows for these events, the hundreds of volunteers that have shown up, our business community and the residents.”

The city is also offering free transit for anyone who has a ticket to one of the draws.

Team Saskatchewan looks to honour Aly Jenkins with strong showing at Scotties

New since the last time Moose Jaw hosted the event, parking metres near the rink have also been extended to curling-friendly hours.

“The time limit was expanded to three hours to allow for the regular time of the curling games,” Hemingway said.

The 10-day tournament kicks off with the Wild Card draw Friday at 7:30 p.m.

All teams will be in action Saturday.

A full schedule can be found here.

