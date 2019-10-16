Menu

Canada

Team Saskatchewan’s early draw schedule released for 2020 Scotties

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 5:58 pm
Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle relaeses a rock as they play Ontario in semifinal action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., on Feb. 24, 2019. .
Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle relaeses a rock as they play Ontario in semifinal action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., on Feb. 24, 2019. . Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

Team Saskatchewan’s first five days of scheduling for the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw have been released.

It’s unknown at this time who they will play, but the dates have been set.

  • Draw 1, Saturday afternoon
  • Draw 4, Sunday afternoon
  • Draw 5, Sunday evening
  • Draw 8, Monday evening
  • Draw 10, Tuesday afternoon
  • Draw 11, Tuesday evening
  • Draw 14, Wednesday evening

Team Canada’s has also been released.

  • Draw 1, Saturday afternoon
  • Draw 4, Sunday afternoon
  • Draw 6, Monday morning
  • Draw 7, Monday afternoon
  • Draw 9, Tuesday morning
  • Draw 12, Wednesday morning
  • Draw 14, Wednesday evening

Opponents will be unknown until provincial/territorial playdowns are complete.

The event takes place at Mosaic Place from Feb. 15-23. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT and will be available for purchase here.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers. To register visit https://www.curling.ca/volunteer/.

