Team Saskatchewan’s early draw schedule released for 2020 Scotties

Team Saskatchewan’s first five days of scheduling for the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw have been released.
It’s unknown at this time who they will play, but the dates have been set.
- Draw 1, Saturday afternoon
- Draw 4, Sunday afternoon
- Draw 5, Sunday evening
- Draw 8, Monday evening
- Draw 10, Tuesday afternoon
- Draw 11, Tuesday evening
- Draw 14, Wednesday evening
Team Canada’s has also been released.
- Draw 1, Saturday afternoon
- Draw 4, Sunday afternoon
- Draw 6, Monday morning
- Draw 7, Monday afternoon
- Draw 9, Tuesday morning
- Draw 12, Wednesday morning
- Draw 14, Wednesday evening
Opponents will be unknown until provincial/territorial playdowns are complete.
The event takes place at Mosaic Place from Feb. 15-23. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT and will be available for purchase here.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers. To register visit https://www.curling.ca/volunteer/.
