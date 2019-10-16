Team Saskatchewan’s early draw schedule released for 2020 Scotties

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Team Saskatchewan’s first five days of scheduling for the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw have been released.

It’s unknown at this time who they will play, but the dates have been set.

Draw 1, Saturday afternoon

Draw 4, Sunday afternoon

Draw 5, Sunday evening

Draw 8, Monday evening

Draw 10, Tuesday afternoon

Draw 11, Tuesday evening

Draw 14, Wednesday evening

Team Canada’s has also been released.

Draw 1, Saturday afternoon

Draw 4, Sunday afternoon

Draw 6, Monday morning

Draw 7, Monday afternoon

Draw 9, Tuesday morning

Draw 12, Wednesday morning

Draw 14, Wednesday evening

Opponents will be unknown until provincial/territorial playdowns are complete.

The event takes place at Mosaic Place from Feb. 15-23. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. CT and will be available for purchase here.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers are still looking for volunteers. To register visit https://www.curling.ca/volunteer/.