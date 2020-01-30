Menu

Canada

Team Sask. looks to honour Aly Jenkins with strong showing at Scotties

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:48 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 3:52 pm
Heading into the Scotties, members of Team Saskatchewan will have Aly Jenkins close to their hearts after the longtime curler and friend passed away in October.
Heading into the Scotties, members of Team Saskatchewan will have Aly Jenkins close to their hearts after the longtime curler and friend passed away in October. Jonathan Guignard / Global News

When Team Saskatchewan hits the ice at the Scotties next month in Moose Jaw, it will be with heavy hearts.

Aly Jenkins death in October shocked the entire curling community and is still on the minds of many.

Aly Jenkins, a member of Sherry Anderson’s rink, died in October during childbirth at the age of 30. 
Aly Jenkins, a member of Sherry Anderson’s rink, died in October during childbirth at the age of 30.  Team Anderson / The Canadian Press

“That’s definitely something we will be thinking about. She means a lot to the curling world and as a mother…it’s hard,” Team Sask. third Stefanie Lawton said while fighting back tears.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Outpouring of grief after death of Saskatchewan curler Aly Jenkins

“We will be thinking about her and we’ll be working our hardest to represent Saskatchewan…because of her.”

Jenkins, of Warman, Sask., passed away giving birth to her and husband Scott’s daughter Sydney.

She was 30-years-old at the time of her death.

READ MORE: Aly Jenkins’ death sheds light on maternal mortality

“It’s definitely a tragedy and it was really tough. Everybody has a little piece of Aly [when] playing,” Team Sask. skip Robyn Silvernagle said.

The mother of three suffered an embolism after doctors determined amniotic fluid entered her blood stream. Her heart eventually gave out, but her memory will live on forever.

“We obviously really miss Aly, she was a great person and a great competitor,” Team Sask. Lead Kara Thevenot said.

READ MORE: Team Silvernagle representing Saskatchewan at 2020 Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask.

“It’s definitely tough and we wish her family all the best with the little ones because Scott definitely has his hands full, but he’s got a lot of great family around to help.”

Team Silvernagle beat Jenkins’ former team, Team Anderson 8-5 in Viterra’s provincial championship on Wednesday, earning them a place at the Scotties.

The Scotties take place at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw from Feb. 15-23.

