Canada

Team Silvernagle to represent Saskatchewan at 2020 Scotties in Moose Jaw

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 7:19 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 8:26 pm
Team Silvernagle punched their ticket to the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the second straight year with an 8-5 win over Team Anderson at the Viterra Scotties in Melville.
Team Silvernagle punched their ticket to the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the second straight year with an 8-5 win over Team Anderson at the Viterra Scotties in Melville. Taylor Shire / Global News

For the second straight year Team Silvernagle will represent Saskatchewan at the 2020 Scotties Tournament Hearts, taking place in Moose Jaw.

READ MORE: Team Silvernagle eyes 2nd-straight Viterra Scotties title

Team Silvernagle beat out Team Anderson 8-5 at the Viterra Scotties, in Melville on Tuesday.

It’s the third straight year in which the two teams battled it out at the Viterra Scotties. Team Anderson won in 2018, Team Silvernagle won in 2019.

READ MORE: ‘You see the intensity’: Viterra Scotties underway in Melville, Sask.

Team Silvernagle finished third in last year’s Scotties in Sydney, NS.

The Scotties are being hosted at Mosaic Place from Feb. 15-23.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsCurlingMoose JawScotties Tournament of HeartsMelvilleRobyn SilvernagleMosaic PlaceCURLSASKViterra ScottiesTeam SilvernagleMellvile
