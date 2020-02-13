Will Ferrell describes his ‘glamorous’ Oscars experiences to Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show’

Send this page to someone via email

To promote his upcoming film Downhill, which co-stars Seinfeld alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell paid a visit to The Late Show on Wednesday night’s episode for a chat with Stephen Colbert.

Before discussing his upcoming drama/comedy, Ferrell, 52, spoke to Colbert about last week’s Academy Awards, giving an insider look into what he called the “glamour of Hollywood.”

“It was a fun night,” said Ferrell about last Sunday’s Oscars. “It was so glamorous.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, left, and Will Ferrell present the award for Best Cinematography at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

“Let me set the stage,” the actor said. “[I] had to present at 6:45 [p.m.], was there at 6:15, was home eating a slice of pizza, with a beer in my hand at 7:05.

“That’s the glitz — that’s the glamour of Hollywood.”

Ferrell also told the Late Show host that getting his first invitation to the Oscars was “a dream come true.”

“The first time I must have been presenting something, or I think we just got invited to go,” he said. “My wife and I were like, ‘We gotta go.'”

“Legally, you have to go,” Colbert, 55, interjected.

2:50 Stephen Colbert speaks on Kobe Bryant’s death, reveals his father, 2 brothers also died in plane crash Stephen Colbert speaks on Kobe Bryant’s death, reveals his father, 2 brothers also died in plane crash

“Legally — if you’re a member of the Hollywood showbiz community — you have to go. It’s like jury duty,” quipped the Elf actor.

“You can only put it off for so long before you get points off of your licence.”

Colbert chimed in: “You can defer once, but after that, you don’t get to vote. Not unless you go.”

Ferrell then revealed that at the time, his wife, Viveca Paulin, was nine months pregnant with their first son, Magnus, who is now 14 years old.

“There we were on the red carpet,” said Ferrell, pointing at a picture of him and his wife. “Viv was nine months pregnant with our first son, Magnus.”

Will Ferrell and his wife, Viveca Paulin, at the 76th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 29, 2004. Craig Sjodin. ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

“That’s not my hand on her stomach [though],” Ferrell joked. “That’s someone reaching in.”

“Raul Julia,” said Colbert, suggesting that the “someone” Ferrell mentioned was the late Addams Family actor.

Ferrell went along with the joke, saying: “That was Raul Julia reaching in, and I told him beforehand: ‘Raul. Not the time or place. Not appropriate.’ [But] he did it anyway.”

Ferrell revealed the academy had prepared an ambulance for them, just in case Paulin went into labour.

“For real?” asked Colbert. “Wait, how pregnant are we talking here?”

Will Ferrell gives his wife the gift of jokes on Valentine's Day. #LSSC https://t.co/fRTIg0BHZk pic.twitter.com/NjyjgK4C8Q — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 13, 2020

“I think Magnus was born three days later,” the comic revealed. “So Viv was a trooper.”

Adding to the “glitz” of being a movie star, Ferrell shared one final “amazing Hollywood moment” from the walk on the red carpet he experienced back in 2004.

“You finally get to go to the Oscars, you’re all dressed up, you’re excited, [you’re on] the red carpet,” he said.

“There’s more photographers than you can ever imagine, and they’re screaming your name. ‘Will! Will, over here! Will! Over here!'” he shouted.

“You’re looking at the cameras. You can’t look anymore directly than you’re [already] looking, and I’m like, ‘I’m looking at you, I’m looking.’ But they’re like, ‘Will! Over here! Will! Over here!'”

Photographers at the Oscars trying to get actors’ attention. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/58eHSveSxG — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 13, 2020

“[Again], I’m like, ‘I’m looking at you! I’m looking!'” he said. “[Then] I finally look to my left, and it’s Will Smith.

“I go, ‘Oh.’ Then we just started laughing so hard and just said ‘Let’s get outta here. Let’s go,'” he said.

“‘They got enough of us… they want the real Will.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, left, and Will Ferrell in a scene from ‘Downhill,’ a remake of the Swedish film ‘Force Majeure.’ (Jaap Buitendijk/Fox Searchlight via AP) Jaap Buitendijk/Fox Searchlight via AP

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on Global TV, and Colbert will remain on the show until at least 2023, according to Corus Entertainment.

Downhill hits cinemas across Canada this Friday, Feb. 14.

