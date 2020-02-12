Stephen Colbert analyzes Donald Trump’s most out-there moments at New Hampshire rally

In an attempt to divert attention away from the state’s then-upcoming first-in-the-nation Democratic primaries, U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his own campaign rally in small-town New Hampshire on Monday night.
Though it seems the Republican leader simply wanted “to shake up the Dems a little bit” with his one-hour speech, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert took a deeper dive into the substance of “important messages” Trump shared with the people of Concord, N.H.
In a brand new Late Show segment called “Fury Road to the White House 2020,” Colbert, 55, pointed his finger towards Trump, 73, on Tuesday night, saying he merely held the rally “because he couldn’t stand the idea of other people getting any attention.”
Not too far into the event, Trump celebrated his acquittal last week on impeachment charges, before taking time to “complain” about U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who launched the official impeachment inquiry against Trump back in September.
Pelosi, 79, was caught on camera ripping a copy of the Trump’s State of the Union speech in half last week as she sat behind him, which may have prompted the leader to take aim at her during the rally.
“Huh,” said Colbert after playing a snippet of Trump’s criticism to the boo-ing studio audience.
“I gotta ask — have I been using the world mumbling incorrectly?” asked the TV host before launching into his trademark Trump impression.
While seemingly stumbling on some of his words words, Trump later managed to tell the Concord audience just how much he loves their city.
He said: “Concord, Concord, I love Concord. I love Concord. Oh Concord. You know how famous Concord is? Concord. That’s the same Concord that we read about all the time, right? Concord. I love Concord.”
Similar to the time where Trump tweeted that the NFL‘s Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of “Great State of Kansas” as opposed to Missouri, Colbert suggested the president was thinking of a completely different Concord.
“First of all, you do not read any of the time,” quipped Colbert, in response. “Second, no, that is not the same Concord — that Concord is in Massachusetts.”
“Oh Concord, I love Concord, your city once fought the red coats with a supersonic jet that could make the trip from New York to London in record time,” joked the entertainer in his Trump impression again. “Oh Concord, I love your grape juice, Concord, I love you,” he added.
As opposed to Concord, N.H. — which is known best as the capital of New Hampshire — Concord, Mass. is known well for its rich revolutionary history. It’s often referred to in movies, TV shows and video games as well.
READ MORE: ‘She ripped him a new one’: Stephen Colbert riffs off Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump speech
“Speaking of things that he loves, Trump introduced a very special guest,” said Colbert, referring to Trump’s unique introduction of his first daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump.
“Wow,” said Colbert in response. “That’s weird… He says he’s not allowed to say it, and he knows why he’s not allowed to say it — because of all the other creepy ways he has said it — but then he says it anyway.”
“He’d be terrible in a horror movie,” he said before pulling out his impression of the president one last time.
To an audience roaring with laughter, Colbert joked: “OK, I’m not allowed to say Candyman five times in a mirror, but Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. Oh, hi, Candyman. Hey, looking good. Up for a threesome? Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on Global TV and will remain there until at least 2023, as confirmed by Corus Entertainment.
— Global News and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment
