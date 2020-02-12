Stephen Colbert analyzes Donald Trump’s most out-there moments at New Hampshire rally

Send this page to someone via email

In an attempt to divert attention away from the state’s then-upcoming first-in-the-nation Democratic primaries, U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his own campaign rally in small-town New Hampshire on Monday night.

Though it seems the Republican leader simply wanted “to shake up the Dems a little bit” with his one-hour speech, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert took a deeper dive into the substance of “important messages” Trump shared with the people of Concord, N.H.

In a brand new Late Show segment called “Fury Road to the White House 2020,” Colbert, 55, pointed his finger towards Trump, 73, on Tuesday night, saying he merely held the rally “because he couldn’t stand the idea of other people getting any attention.”

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Not too far into the event, Trump celebrated his acquittal last week on impeachment charges, before taking time to “complain” about U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who launched the official impeachment inquiry against Trump back in September.

He said, “[Last] Tuesday, I delivered my address on the State of the Union, and I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly: ‘Wah, wah, oh, ah,'” he added, imitating Pelosi.

Pelosi, 79, was caught on camera ripping a copy of the Trump’s State of the Union speech in half last week as she sat behind him, which may have prompted the leader to take aim at her during the rally.

“Huh,” said Colbert after playing a snippet of Trump’s criticism to the boo-ing studio audience.

1:09 Trump says Pelosi ‘was mumbling’ during State of the Union speech as crowd chants ‘lock her up’ Trump says Pelosi ‘was mumbling’ during State of the Union speech as crowd chants ‘lock her up’

“I gotta ask — have I been using the world mumbling incorrectly?” asked the TV host before launching into his trademark Trump impression.

“She was mumbling: Oh, ha, oh, ha,” he joked. “She was stuttering: swish, swish, swish, swish. [But] worst of all, she kept whistling: cha-cha, cha-cha, cha-cha,” said Colbert, mocking the president for his choice of words and noises.

READ MORE: Joey Kramer rejoins Aerosmith as drummer after legal battle

While seemingly stumbling on some of his words words, Trump later managed to tell the Concord audience just how much he loves their city.

He said: “Concord, Concord, I love Concord. I love Concord. Oh Concord. You know how famous Concord is? Concord. That’s the same Concord that we read about all the time, right? Concord. I love Concord.”

Story continues below advertisement

Similar to the time where Trump tweeted that the NFL‘s Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of “Great State of Kansas” as opposed to Missouri, Colbert suggested the president was thinking of a completely different Concord.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

“First of all, you do not read any of the time,” quipped Colbert, in response. “Second, no, that is not the same Concord — that Concord is in Massachusetts.”

“Oh Concord, I love Concord, your city once fought the red coats with a supersonic jet that could make the trip from New York to London in record time,” joked the entertainer in his Trump impression again. “Oh Concord, I love your grape juice, Concord, I love you,” he added.

As opposed to Concord, N.H. — which is known best as the capital of New Hampshire — Concord, Mass. is known well for its rich revolutionary history. It’s often referred to in movies, TV shows and video games as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Speaking of things that he loves, Trump introduced a very special guest,” said Colbert, referring to Trump’s unique introduction of his first daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump.

The older Trump described his daughter to the people of Concord as “a woman, who not too many people know,” adding, “[She’s] very powerful, very smart [and] very beautiful — even though I’m not allowed to say that because she’s my daughter.”

2:20 Stephen Colbert roasts Trump’s State of the Union address Stephen Colbert roasts Trump’s State of the Union address

“Wow,” said Colbert in response. “That’s weird… He says he’s not allowed to say it, and he knows why he’s not allowed to say it — because of all the other creepy ways he has said it — but then he says it anyway.”

READ MORE: Sanders narrowly defeats Buttigieg to take New Hampshire primary

“He’d be terrible in a horror movie,” he said before pulling out his impression of the president one last time.

To an audience roaring with laughter, Colbert joked: “OK, I’m not allowed to say Candyman five times in a mirror, but Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman. Oh, hi, Candyman. Hey, looking good. Up for a threesome? Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

2:16 ‘This victory is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump’: Bernie Sanders ‘This victory is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump’: Bernie Sanders

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on Global TV and will remain there until at least 2023, as confirmed by Corus Entertainment.

— Global News and Global TV are properties of Corus Entertainment

Story continues below advertisement