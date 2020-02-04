Stephen Colbert grills Donald Trump in post-pre-Super Bowl interview

Send this page to someone via email

Late Show host Stephen Colbert poked fun at U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night after Trump mistakenly tweeted the Kansas City Chiefs were from the state of “Great State of Kansas” while congratulating the team for its Super Bowl LIV win on Sunday.

The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, which is in Missouri.

On Monday night’s episode, the comedian debuted a skit — dubbed “Stephen Colbert’s post-pre-Super Bowl interview of Fox News’ interview of President Trump” — mocking Trump, 73, for his since-deleted erroneous tweet.

This screenshot, taken from the cached website Wayback Machine, shows U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for their Super Bowl win by stating they were from the state of Kansas. Kansas City is located in Missouri. Global News via Twitter

In the clip, Colbert, 55, uses footage from Fox News host Sean Hannity‘s pre-Super Bowl interview with Trump over the weekend.

Before asking the Republican leader to show him where Kansas City is on a map, Colbert first offers Trump a plate of nachos in the fictional interview. The video is then edited so that it looks like he empties the plate and is left with melted cheese all over his face.

“There was supposed to be enough for everyone but OK,” says Colbert.

“So the [San Francisco] 49ers are playing the Chiefs,” the TV host says before pulling out a large map of the U.S. “Can you find Kansas City on this map?”

“No, that’s Florida,” says Colbert as the fictional Trump’s hand points to the Sunshine State.

“Here,” the leader guesses again as he taps Colbert’s left hand.

“No, that’s my hand,” responds Colbert. “Close enough.”

Colbert highlighted the error again in his opening monologue.

“Oh, I know Missouri,” said the host, doing an impression of Trump. “It’s the Show Me State because you have to show me where it is on the map.”

Trump’s incorrect tweet was promptly deleted on Sunday night. He replaced the post with an accurate version three hours later.

Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from “the Great State of Kansas.” That means he doesn’t really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ATunoqVhYM — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 3, 2020

“Let’s move onto impeachment,” Colbert continues. “There is undeniable and overwhelming evidence you attempted to coerce a foreign government to dig up dirt on a political rival.”

“Yes,” replies the edited Trump.

“How would you describe your imminent acquittal?” asked Colbert.

“Fairytale,” he says.

“Oh, fairytale? Like if the evil queen was successful in murdering Snow White and the seven dwarfs voted not to call witnesses?” Colbert quipped, referring to the Republican-controlled Senate, which recently voted to block witnesses from speaking during Trump’s impeachment trial.

3:09 Stephen Colbert jokes about Trump’s impeachment Stephen Colbert jokes about Trump’s impeachment

Colbert then posed a final question to his fictional interview subject.

“When people win the Super Bowl, they often say they’re going to Disney World,” the TV host says. “If you’re acquitted, where are you going?”

The clip is edited so that Trump responds: “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

