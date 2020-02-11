Joey Kramer rejoins Aerosmith as drummer after legal battle

Send this page to someone via email

Aerosmith seems to have gotten rid of a monkey on its back after welcoming longtime drummer Joey Kramer back to the band.

On Monday night, instead of walking his way offstage — like he did at this year’s Grammy Awards — Kramer, 69, returned to his drum throne and played alongside the rest of the Boston-based band as it continued its Deuces Are Wild residency.

The unexpected event marked Kramer’s first performance with Aerosmith since early 2019 after he was forced to exit the band and recover from a minor foot injury.

As the curtain raised at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas and revealed the band, frontman Steven Tyler gave Kramer a warm welcome.

“On the drums, Mr. Joey Kramer,” he shouted, before they kicked off with their 1985 rock anthem, Let the Music Do the Talking.

Despite Kramer’s filing (and later losing) a lawsuit, which would enable him to perform alongside them again, Aerosmith — the defendants — welcomed its drummer of 50 years back to the stage with open arms on Monday.

The initial lawsuit came shortly after the rest of the band — Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton — determined Kramer was not fit to perform with them at either the MusiCares Gala or the Grammys following his injury.

While he was away, Kramer’s loyal drum tech, John Douglas, served as the band’s fill-in. He sat in for the entirety of the first half of the Deuces Are Wild residency before playing the prestigious awards ceremony, which Kramer hoped to perform at last month.

Joey Kramer, left, and Steven Tyler at ‘Steven Tyler and Live Nation presents Inaugural Janie’s Fund Gala & Grammy Viewing Party’ at Red Studios on Jan. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Because he’s been with the band since its inception in 1970, Kramer was invited to give his own acceptance speech at the Grammys — even after suing his bandmates. However, now, it seems he’s back.

The Rag Doll rockers are still in the midst of their Deuces Are Wild residency. It will conclude in early June.

Additional information, tour dates and updates can be found through the official Aerosmith website.

Aerosmith’s full Feb. 10, 2020 setlist:

Let the Music Do the Talking

Rag Doll

Last Child

Pink

Hangman Jury

Seasons of Wither

Sweet Emotion

Viva Las Vegas (Elvis Presley cover)

Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Cryin’

Livin’ on the Edge

Chip Away the Stone

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Love in an Elevator

Toys in the Attic

Encore:

Dream On

Walk This Way