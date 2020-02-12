Amber Rose joins the face tattoo club, getting kids’ names on forehead

Send this page to someone via email

Amber Rose honoured her sons Sebastian Taylor and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with two tattoos on her forehead.

The tattoos read “Slash” for her three-month-old son and “Bash” for Sebastian, who will be seven this month.

Rose debuted the new ink, which is written in cursive letters close to her hairline, last week in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells sneakers.

The 36-year-old model shares Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and Slash with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Fans of Rose took to Twitter to discuss her new tattoos.

I can’t believe amber rose really got a forehead tattoo😯 I honestly like how it looks tho pic.twitter.com/JMg2FiePFV — Nicki ☃️❄️ (@NickiBandz) February 8, 2020

Me when I seen #AmberRose with this tattoo on her damn foe head pic.twitter.com/gdZx31KCgU — Syd thee kiid🤍🦋 (@HilliardSydnee) February 8, 2020

Amber Rose and Alexander

Edwards both get forehead

tattoos in honor of their kids pic.twitter.com/zAprai3fi7 — BobbyBosticMedia (@ogboombostic) February 12, 2020

Truly believe Amber Rose got that forehead tattoo because her hairline is receding and she wanted to make her forehead look smaller — Shati💥 (@TheShatiShow) February 12, 2020

Amber Rose took a strong lead with the worst tattoo of the week but Chris Brown is having a firm comeback pic.twitter.com/pzoefAwsio — Ryan™ (@denisryan525) February 12, 2020

I checked to see why amber rose was trending only to find out she got a damn face or forehead tattoo pic.twitter.com/wBAFrenNPj — caramelbarbie (@25goddess) February 8, 2020

Is amber rose losing her mind for the head tattoo??? What is the world coming to?? pic.twitter.com/pugJZou6Or — King Coopa 🤴🏾 (@DaRealKingCoopa) February 8, 2020

Me looking at Amber Rose forehead tryna read wtf that tattoo says while simultaneously praying it’s magic marker #AmberRose pic.twitter.com/lWo0E4RIdD — Bryan (@Hotboibry) February 8, 2020

Amber Rose got tattoos of her kids names on her forehead and I haven't been this disappointed since McDonald's discontinued the Hi-C orange pic.twitter.com/jfJrZ9wpys — Everyone's Business But Mine Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Wendy Williams spoke about Rose’s new ink during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“Amber, you know I love you, girl, but why would you ruin your forehead?” Williams said.

“Her three-month-old’s name is Slash, and her seven-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?” Williams continued.

“I just don’t understand why she would do that. Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

Rose is not the only celebrity to recently get a face tattoo.

On Tuesday, Chris Brown showed off his latest face tattoo, which is Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Sneaker.

Brown’s tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, whose real name is Joaquin Lopez.

Lopez shared the photo of Brown’s tattoo on Instagram, writing, “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownoffical. Here is this Jordan show that I did recently.”

Post Malone also debuted a new face tattoo this week.

The 24-year-old artist got another face tattoo that covers his left cheek.

Photographer Adam DeGross captured the Better Now singer getting a circular saw with red blood coming out of it on his cheek.