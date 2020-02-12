Amber Rose joins the face tattoo club, getting kids’ names on forehead

Amber Rose honoured her sons Sebastian Taylor and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with two tattoos on her forehead.
The tattoos read “Slash” for her three-month-old son and “Bash” for Sebastian, who will be seven this month.
Rose debuted the new ink, which is written in cursive letters close to her hairline, last week in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells sneakers.
The 36-year-old model shares Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and Slash with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.
Fans of Rose took to Twitter to discuss her new tattoos.
On Tuesday, Wendy Williams spoke about Rose’s new ink during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
“Amber, you know I love you, girl, but why would you ruin your forehead?” Williams said.
“Her three-month-old’s name is Slash, and her seven-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?” Williams continued.
“I just don’t understand why she would do that. Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”
Rose is not the only celebrity to recently get a face tattoo.
On Tuesday, Chris Brown showed off his latest face tattoo, which is Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Sneaker.
Brown’s tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, whose real name is Joaquin Lopez.
Lopez shared the photo of Brown’s tattoo on Instagram, writing, “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownoffical. Here is this Jordan show that I did recently.”
Post Malone also debuted a new face tattoo this week.
The 24-year-old artist got another face tattoo that covers his left cheek.
Photographer Adam DeGross captured the Better Now singer getting a circular saw with red blood coming out of it on his cheek.
