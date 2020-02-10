Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Post Malone shows off yet another face tattoo

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 11:36 am
Post Malone attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. .
Post Malone attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Fla. . Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Post Malone added some new ink to his face — again.

The 24-year-old artist got another face tattoo that covers his left cheek.

Photographer Adam DeGross captured the Better Now singer getting a circular saw with red blood coming out of it on his cheek.

READ MORE: Post Malone shows off new face tattoo

Post Malone got the new tattoo in Kansas City, Mo., from artist Ruben Reza, who tattooed him backstage after his performance last Thursday at the Sprint Center.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

NEW FACE TATT

A post shared by Post Malone (@nexttomalone) on

Malone’s road manager, Jay, also got a wrist tattoo that says: “Posty Co.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Post Malone drops lavish video for ‘Saint-Tropez’

Post Malone previously debuted a new face tattoo ahead of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration in Times Square in New York City on Dec. 31, 2019.

Tattoo artist Kylie Hediger posted a close-up of Post Malone’s new ink on Instagram, writing: “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level.”

Post Malone also posted a photo to Instagram, captioning it: “Have a good a– new year.”

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

have a good ass new year💕🙈

A post shared by @ postmalone on

The new medieval gauntlet is the latest addition to Post Malone’s face tattoos. The Circles singer has over 50 tattoos.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
post malonePost Malone tourpost malone 2020post malone instagrampost malone tattoospost malone face tattoospost malone livepost malone new tattoopost malone tattoopost malone tattoo artist
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.