Post Malone shows off new face tattoo

Post Malone has debuted his new face tattoo.

Before heading to Times Square in New York City for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration, the 24-year-old singer stopped to see tattoo artist Kylie Hediger for some new ink.

Hediger posted a close-up of Post Malone’s new ink on Instagram, writing, “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level.”

Post Malone also posted a photo to Instagram, captioning it, “have a good ass new year.”

The new medieval gauntlet is the latest addition to Post Malone’s face tattoos. The Circles singer has over 50 tattoos.

Post Malone’s fans were divided online about his new tattoo.

post malone shaved his beard and got a new face tattoo pic.twitter.com/BQWd4qytVX — vale (@MiVidaComoVale) December 31, 2019

Post Malone got another awful face tattoo 😔posting this in memoriam of his past cute face pic.twitter.com/ShBtQJcEEr — 𝓰𝓲𝓰𝓲 ✨ (@gigikilgannon) January 3, 2020

post malone got another face tattoo pic.twitter.com/tI64IKW0oy — duffy (@freeduffsauce) December 31, 2019

I keep thinking that every time he gets a new face tattoo I’m finally gonna think Post Malone is ugly but I just don’t. He’s still so cute 😪 — Katrina (@katcandelaria_) January 2, 2020

I AM SO MAD ABOUT POST MALONES NEW FACE TATTOO… he has such a cute jaw line… sad, sad times. — Sara Race (@saraaswagg) January 1, 2020

I wish I could pull off a face tattoo like #PostMalone does. He got a new one on NYE but just like short hair, I know it would never look good on me 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XxL4FsBiP8 — Liz On The Radio 🎙 (@LizOnTheRadio) January 2, 2020

Post malone got another face tattoo, please no one speak to me I need time to process this information, thank you for respecting my privacy in this trying time. — Courtney Johnson (@see_u_in_court) January 2, 2020

Post Malone got another face tattoo?! ☹️ I wish he would have stopped before getting “always tired” — Ashley (@ashley_emiko) December 31, 2019

Post Malone shaved his beard and got a new face tattoo pic.twitter.com/ynl3cMtQbO — pris (@prissillax) December 31, 2019

Post Malone’s new face tattoo is the craziest yet. 😱 — Alex Brandt (@alexmbrandt) December 31, 2019