Post Malone shows off new face tattoo

Post Malone has debuted his new face tattoo.
Before heading to Times Square in New York City for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration, the 24-year-old singer stopped to see tattoo artist Kylie Hediger for some new ink.
Hediger posted a close-up of Post Malone’s new ink on Instagram, writing, “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level.”
Post Malone also posted a photo to Instagram, captioning it, “have a good ass new year.”
The new medieval gauntlet is the latest addition to Post Malone’s face tattoos. The Circles singer has over 50 tattoos.
Post Malone’s fans were divided online about his new tattoo.
