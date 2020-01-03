Menu

Entertainment

Post Malone shows off new face tattoo

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:07 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 2:19 pm
Post Malone during the 2020 New Year Celebration on Dec. 31, 2019 in New York City.
Post Malone during the 2020 New Year Celebration on Dec. 31, 2019 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Post Malone has debuted his new face tattoo.

Before heading to Times Square in New York City for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration, the 24-year-old singer stopped to see tattoo artist Kylie Hediger for some new ink.

Hediger posted a close-up of Post Malone’s new ink on Instagram, writing, “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level.”

READ MORE: Post Malone drops lavish video for ‘Saint-Tropez’

Post Malone also posted a photo to Instagram, captioning it, “have a good ass new year.”

View this post on Instagram

have a good ass new year💕🙈

A post shared by @ postmalone on

The new medieval gauntlet is the latest addition to Post Malone’s face tattoos. The Circles singer has over 50 tattoos.

Post Malone’s fans were divided online about his new tattoo.

