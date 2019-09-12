Post Malone drops lavish video for ‘Saint-Tropez’

Less than two weeks after releasing Circles, Post Malone (born Austin Post), the acclaimed American rapper, has just dropped the second music video from his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Though the 17-track album features an all-star cast of varied musicians, the 24-year-old rapper chose to make a video for Saint-Tropez — a solo track, produced by Canadian producer and DJ, Frank Dukes.

The two-minute, 30-second song boasts about the luxuries that come with being rich in its mostly-vulgar lyrics.

In the first verse, Post sings: “Oh, this s**t bliss, I’m so rich (F**k that s**t) / (Oh) Abs like Abercrombie Fitch (Damn) / (Oh) Milly, on my, whoa / Versace boxers on my d**k (On my d**k, damn)”

The Chris Villa-directed video itself accurately reflects those lyrics too. Post sports fancy suits, drinks champagne and shows off his sports car-filled garage attached to a gigantic mansion along the French Riviera

Hollywood’s Bleeding also features the previously released singles, Wow, Goodbyes and the smash-hit No. 1 single, Sunflower (2018), which was made famous from its appearance on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

The entire album is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Last month, Post Malone announced his plans for an extensive North American tour. Alongside Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the Rockstar rapper will hit two Canadian cities this fall.

Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.

The Runaway North American tour dates

** Canadian shows have been bolded **

Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena

Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Nov. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Posty Fest

Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

