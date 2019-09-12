Post Malone drops lavish video for ‘Saint-Tropez’
Less than two weeks after releasing Circles, Post Malone (born Austin Post), the acclaimed American rapper, has just dropped the second music video from his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.
Though the 17-track album features an all-star cast of varied musicians, the 24-year-old rapper chose to make a video for Saint-Tropez — a solo track, produced by Canadian producer and DJ, Frank Dukes.
The two-minute, 30-second song boasts about the luxuries that come with being rich in its mostly-vulgar lyrics.
In the first verse, Post sings: “Oh, this s**t bliss, I’m so rich (F**k that s**t) / (Oh) Abs like Abercrombie Fitch (Damn) / (Oh) Milly, on my, whoa / Versace boxers on my d**k (On my d**k, damn)”
The Chris Villa-directed video itself accurately reflects those lyrics too. Post sports fancy suits, drinks champagne and shows off his sports car-filled garage attached to a gigantic mansion along the French Riviera
Hollywood’s Bleeding also features the previously released singles, Wow, Goodbyes and the smash-hit No. 1 single, Sunflower (2018), which was made famous from its appearance on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.
The entire album is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Last month, Post Malone announced his plans for an extensive North American tour. Alongside Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the Rockstar rapper will hit two Canadian cities this fall.
Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.
The Runaway North American tour dates
** Canadian shows have been bolded **
Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena
Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival
Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Nov. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Posty Fest
Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Follow @adamrwallis
