Post Malone announces new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding,’ shares new single ‘Circles’

On Friday, Post Malone released not only Circles, the fourth single from his upcoming studio album, but the name and release date of the record as well.

The rapper’s forthcoming third album is set for a Sept. 6 release and is called Hollywood’s Bleeding.

It serves as the followup to Post Malone’s most successful release to date, 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys.

The 24-year-old began teasing the single and album earlier this week over social media.

The unveiling of Circles follows the release of Post Malone’s most recent single, Goodbyes, which features fellow American rapper Young Thug.

Post Malone is still riding high off the success of his 2018 No. 1 single Sunflower, which comes from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

Last month, Post Malone also announced his plans for an extensive North American tour. Alongside Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the Rockstar rapper will hit two Canadian cities this fall.

Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.

The Runaway North American tour dates

** Canadian shows have been bolded **

Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena

Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Nov. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Posty Fest

Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

