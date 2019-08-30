Post Malone announces new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding,’ shares new single ‘Circles’
On Friday, Post Malone released not only Circles, the fourth single from his upcoming studio album, but the name and release date of the record as well.
The rapper’s forthcoming third album is set for a Sept. 6 release and is called Hollywood’s Bleeding.
It serves as the followup to Post Malone’s most successful release to date, 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys.
The 24-year-old began teasing the single and album earlier this week over social media.
The unveiling of Circles follows the release of Post Malone’s most recent single, Goodbyes, which features fellow American rapper Young Thug.
Post Malone is still riding high off the success of his 2018 No. 1 single Sunflower, which comes from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.
Hollywood’s Bleeding is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.
Last month, Post Malone also announced his plans for an extensive North American tour. Alongside Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the Rockstar rapper will hit two Canadian cities this fall.
Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.
The Runaway North American tour dates
** Canadian shows have been bolded **
Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena
Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival
Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Nov. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Posty Fest
Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
