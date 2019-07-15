Post Malone announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates
Post Malone has just revealed his plans for an extensive North American tour this fall.
The announcement came on Monday morning, along with news that Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh would serve as the Rockstar rapper’s main support acts.
The 29-date Runaway Tour is set to kick off in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 14 before concluding in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 20.
Along the road, the trio will make two stops in Canada, in Vancouver and Toronto.
READ MORE: OVO Fest ticket prices aren’t cheap, and Drake fans aren’t amused
The unveiling of the Runaway Tour follows the release of the 24-year-old’s most recent single, Goodbyes, which features fellow American rapper Young Thug.
Post Malone is still riding high off the success of his 2018 No. 1 single, Sunflower, which comes from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.
The smash hit also featured Swae Lee, 24, which means it’s possible fans will be treated to a live rendition of the song during the upcoming tour.
It’s unclear whether Post Malone is working on a followup to his previous and most successful album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018).
Goodbyes is now available on all major streaming platforms.
READ MORE: Lil Wayne walks off stage during Blink-182 tour after rant about ‘swag’
Runaway Tour tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.
The Runaway North American tour dates
** Canadian shows have been bolded **
Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena
Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival
Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
Nov. 2 — Dallas, Tex. @ Posty Fest
Nov. 5 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.