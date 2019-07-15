Post Malone announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Post Malone has just revealed his plans for an extensive North American tour this fall.

The announcement came on Monday morning, along with news that Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh would serve as the Rockstar rapper’s main support acts.

The 29-date Runaway Tour is set to kick off in Tacoma, Wash., on Sept. 14 before concluding in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 20.

Along the road, the trio will make two stops in Canada, in Vancouver and Toronto.

The unveiling of the Runaway Tour follows the release of the 24-year-old’s most recent single, Goodbyes, which features fellow American rapper Young Thug.

Post Malone is still riding high off the success of his 2018 No. 1 single, Sunflower, which comes from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

The smash hit also featured Swae Lee, 24, which means it’s possible fans will be treated to a live rendition of the song during the upcoming tour.

It’s unclear whether Post Malone is working on a followup to his previous and most successful album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018).

Goodbyes is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Runaway Tour tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.

The Runaway North American tour dates

** Canadian shows have been bolded **

Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena

Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

Nov. 2 — Dallas, Tex. @ Posty Fest

Nov. 5 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

