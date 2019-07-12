OVO Fest ticket prices aren’t cheap, and Drake fans aren’t amused

OVO Fest has run annually in Toronto since 2010, but did not take place in 2018, which left many Drake fans concerned about the festival’s future.
Fortunately for them, the 6 God confirmed its return last month during the 2 million-people-strong Toronto Raptors’ victory parade.
The result? A massive amount of buzz across the country.
WATCH: Raptors victory parade: Drake tells crowd ‘you deserve’ championship
Often, hundreds of Drake supporters travel from across the nation, sometimes even different continents, just to attend the R&B/hip hop extravaganza.
However, now that tickets for the critically-acclaimed music festival are on sale and demand is high, the emotional rollercoaster has continued.
That’s right. Early Friday morning, at around 10 a.m. ET, thousands upon thousands of fans lining up in a delayed Ticketmaster queue were met with disappointment after discovering the prices of tickets.
READ MORE: Drake announces 2019 OVO Fest lineup
Within a matter of minutes, all tickets on the website were marked as “Official Platinum” — which means that, as per Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, prices are able to fluctuate based on the demand of a section.
Some first-in-line users were fortunate enough to get their hands on tickets as low as $185, but most of those waiting in line were not so lucky and forced to Start From the Bottom.
Unfortunately for many of those patient fans, they were required to wait up to an hour just to discover those prices before making the decision to purchase them or not.
Two-day tickets to the festival sold out very quickly, whereas tickets to the Aug. 4 show, the first, ranged between $400 and $800.
Tickets for the second date, Aug. 5, the Drake headlining date, went upwards of $800 — which would only get fans a seat at the back of the 20,000-plus-capacity venue.
As of this writing, general admission tickets are being sold for $2,500 minimum.
READ MORE: In light of the Ticketmaster investigation, are there other ways to get tickets?
For the most part, fans were left in either disgust, shock or disappointment — some, even all three — after seeing Drake’s ticket prices. They weren’t afraid to voice that opinion on social media either.
Many even called out the Hotline Bling singer, claiming they were being taken advantage of.
For those who are interested in purchasing tickets to OVO Fest 2019, single-day tickets are still currently available through Ticketmaster.
READ MORE: Drake confirms OVO Fest is returning at Raptors victory parade
The God’s Plan rapper revealed the festival’s lineup to his 58.7-million-plus Instagram followers on Thursday.
He announced the artists performing on Toronto’s Budweiser Amphitheatre stage for the Sunday, Aug. 4 show will be B2K, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Mario, Pretty Ricky and Bobby V — all of whom toured together earlier this year for the Millennium Tour.
Some fans, however, were none too impressed with the artists scheduled for Aug. 4, with some wondering why the Millennium Tour lineup was being recycled.
Drake will be performing on Monday, Aug. 5 and will be joined by currently unknown special guests during his set.
— With files from Katie Scott
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.