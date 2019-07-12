OVO Fest ticket prices aren’t cheap, and Drake fans aren’t amused

OVO Fest has run annually in Toronto since 2010, but did not take place in 2018, which left many Drake fans concerned about the festival’s future.

Fortunately for them, the 6 God confirmed its return last month during the 2 million-people-strong Toronto Raptors’ victory parade.

The result? A massive amount of buzz across the country.

Often, hundreds of Drake supporters travel from across the nation, sometimes even different continents, just to attend the R&B/hip hop extravaganza.

However, now that tickets for the critically-acclaimed music festival are on sale and demand is high, the emotional rollercoaster has continued.

That’s right. Early Friday morning, at around 10 a.m. ET, thousands upon thousands of fans lining up in a delayed Ticketmaster queue were met with disappointment after discovering the prices of tickets.

Within a matter of minutes, all tickets on the website were marked as “Official Platinum” — which means that, as per Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, prices are able to fluctuate based on the demand of a section.

Some first-in-line users were fortunate enough to get their hands on tickets as low as $185, but most of those waiting in line were not so lucky and forced to Start From the Bottom.

Unfortunately for many of those patient fans, they were required to wait up to an hour just to discover those prices before making the decision to purchase them or not.

Two-day tickets to the festival sold out very quickly, whereas tickets to the Aug. 4 show, the first, ranged between $400 and $800.

Tickets for the second date, Aug. 5, the Drake headlining date, went upwards of $800 — which would only get fans a seat at the back of the 20,000-plus-capacity venue.

As of this writing, general admission tickets are being sold for $2,500 minimum.

For the most part, fans were left in either disgust, shock or disappointment — some, even all three — after seeing Drake’s ticket prices. They weren’t afraid to voice that opinion on social media either.

Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say:

$500 for lawn seats at #OVOFest are you stupid are you dumb??? — liam gasparotto (@LGasparotto13) July 12, 2019

Lmfao! $500 dollars for lawn tickets to #OVOFest?! Is @Drake bringing Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Notorious B.I.G. back from dead? pic.twitter.com/YZymQlL8Q3 — Sora/Asian Female Excellence (@Notorious___KIM) July 12, 2019

$800 for lawn? My guy, you couldn’t even secure Kawhi #OVOFest — Rico P. (@RicoPachanga) July 12, 2019

@Drake my guy, Doug Ford is our Premier, I ain’t got that type of OSAP money no more #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/Oqc54zRFil — Desiree Pulmones (@desireepulmones) July 12, 2019

Many even called out the Hotline Bling singer, claiming they were being taken advantage of.

#Drake tickets for #ovofest: Lawn = $500

Everywhere else= $1000 The Budweiser stage holds 16,000 people and 7,000 on the lawn. Lawn = 7,000 x $500 = $3,500,000

Everywhere else = 16,000 x $1,000 = $16,000,000 How much money does one guy need… — Lloyd Gebbie (@lloydgebbie) July 12, 2019

Really sucks how Drake is doing his fans this year with these ridiculous prices. Goes to show the artist doesn’t really care about the fans, just the money… 😪 #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/qQ8m0ThwO8 — ⁶𓅓 October’s finest 💭 (@ovotellie) July 12, 2019

Dudes paying over 1k to see drake is really helpin feed those strugglin r&b artists on the line up…mario and chingy?!?!? They woulda played for free.. lmao🤣😅,#OVOFest — Well Versed. (@GMendoza76) July 12, 2019

Wait… were lawn tickets for #OVOFest really $500?

Drake, what are you doing with alll that money? Paying artists? Donating to the city? Raptors? pic.twitter.com/Gelx8Pl9xJ — Natalia (@ngngmumu) July 12, 2019

Prices for #OVOFest include 2018 fees 😔 — Mervyn (@guardian_njel) July 12, 2019

Ticketmaster coming up with the prices for #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/TtDXWsqUyR — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) July 12, 2019

Why are tickets to #OVOFest so expensive 😭😭😭😭 — karen♏️ (@karenesjay) July 12, 2019

Are you fffing kidding me?? I just spent 45 mins waiting to purchase tickets to #OVOFest to see #Drake in #Toronto and after waiting in the queue for "2000 people" ahead of me (I was in at 10 am) #Ticketmaster only now reveals the ticket prices, with General Admission $1000??!! pic.twitter.com/TfXEPBLAis — Lisa Santonato (@lisasantonato) July 12, 2019

Rather go on a vacation, spending $800 on a concert nahhhh lmao #OVOFest — P. (@piriyangap) July 12, 2019

For those who are interested in purchasing tickets to OVO Fest 2019, single-day tickets are still currently available through Ticketmaster.

The God’s Plan rapper revealed the festival’s lineup to his 58.7-million-plus Instagram followers on Thursday.

He announced the artists performing on Toronto’s Budweiser Amphitheatre stage for the Sunday, Aug. 4 show will be B2K, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Mario, Pretty Ricky and Bobby V — all of whom toured together earlier this year for the Millennium Tour.

Some fans, however, were none too impressed with the artists scheduled for Aug. 4, with some wondering why the Millennium Tour lineup was being recycled.

Drake will be performing on Monday, Aug. 5 and will be joined by currently unknown special guests during his set.

