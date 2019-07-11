Drake announces 2019 OVO Fest lineup

Drake announced during the Raptors’ NBA Championship parade that OVO Fest would be returning this year, and the 6 God rapper has stuck to his word.

“I hope that all these guys will join me this year because we’re bringing OVO Fest back so I hope we can go crazy,” Drake said on June 17 in Nathan Phillips Square.

“I go by the name of Drake. I love each and every one of y’all. I hope you enjoy this moment.”

WATCH: Raptors victory parade — Drake tells crowd ‘you deserve’ championship

The 32-year-old Toronto rapper made the promise to an estimated crowd of two million or more fans, and now, he has shared the festival’s lineup with his 58.7 million followers on Instagram.

READ MORE: Drake confirms OVO Fest is returning at Raptors victory parade

He revealed the artists performing on Toronto’s Budweiser Amphitheatre stage for the Sunday, Aug. 4 show will be B2K, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Mario, Pretty Ricky and Bobby V — all of whom toured together earlier this year for the Millennium Tour.

Drake will be performing on Monday, Aug. 5 and will be joined by special guests during his set.

The OVO Summit is scheduled to take place on Aug. 2 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and the OVO Bounce is scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 2 at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre.

READ MORE: Drake drops 2 new songs in support of Raptors win

Many excited fans took to Twitter after Drake unveiled the lineup.

#OvoFest day 1 though!!! Makes sense why there was no Toronto date for the #MillenniumTour 😩😭🙏🏾 — Çĥåň±ë£ (@Chant3l) July 11, 2019

Basically 2000s Hip Hop & RnB reunion concert #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/AC73SAZPQp — 𝔧𝔦𝔞 (@jiaxo) July 11, 2019

Lineup for #ovofest looking like my 2000’s rnb playlist — Judah Jamison (@JudahOshea) July 11, 2019

So #OVOFest looking like an early 2000’s Jam. I ain’t mad — PDJ (@PatrickDennisJr) July 11, 2019

Some fans, however, were not too impressed with the artists scheduled for Aug. 4, with some wondering why Drake was using the Millennium Tour lineup.

I’m realllllllllll pissy about this #OVOFest lineup…@Drake really slapped the Millennium Tour in there and called it a Fest..😪🤧 pic.twitter.com/chiOHUhkCK — Juicy B. Jones (@BRE_Myselfand_I) July 11, 2019

I’m joked by this #OVOFest lineup! I thought this was fake. He shoulda just kept that. Clearly The Millennial Tour just added another date. Nobody is traveling to Canada for them plus Drake… https://t.co/KrO9TAL7cI — cams (@cams_miles) July 11, 2019

drake announced the return of #OVOFest and announced B2K as part of the line up and i'm just sitting here like #B2K is still a thing? pic.twitter.com/qNKdqESQFo — Jardi B (@princericosuave) July 11, 2019

why is this #OVOFest lineup the weakest thing I’ve ever seen — kg❥ (@kaaaayg) July 11, 2019

OVO Fest begins on Aug. 4 at the Budweiser Amphitheater in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12.