Post Malone releases new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

After making fans wait for more than a year, Post Malone released his highly-anticipated third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, on Friday.

It serves as the followup to the rapper’s most successful release to date, his sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018).

The 24-year-old only revealed title, artwork and tracklist of the album last week. The unveiling coincided with the release of his latest single, Circles.

Hollywood’s Bleeding also features the previously released singles, Wow, Goodbyes and the smash-hit No. 1 single, Sunflower (2018), which was made famous from its appearance on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

READ MORE: Tool likely to take over No. 1 from Taylor Swift, and her fans aren’t pleased

The Syracuse-born musician enlisted a handful of stars for the 17-track epic, including Swae Lee, SZA and Young Thug, among many others.

A number of other A-list musicians joined the roster as well, such as: Halsey and Future, who featured on the emotional Die For Me track.

Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott partnered up with “Posty” too for an unlikely guitar-solo-filled ballad by the name of Take What You Want.

Even Father John Misty received a writing credit on the long-awaited record too, for Myself, as well Kanye West, who helped pen a tune called Internet.

READ MORE: Post Malone announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Hollywood’s Bleeding is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Last month, Post Malone announced his plans for an extensive North American tour. Alongside Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the Rockstar rapper will hit two Canadian cities this fall.

Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.

The Runaway North American tour dates

** Canadian shows have been bolded **

Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center

Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena

Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Nov. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Posty Fest

Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis