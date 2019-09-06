Post Malone releases new album, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
After making fans wait for more than a year, Post Malone released his highly-anticipated third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, on Friday.
It serves as the followup to the rapper’s most successful release to date, his sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018).
The 24-year-old only revealed title, artwork and tracklist of the album last week. The unveiling coincided with the release of his latest single, Circles.
Hollywood’s Bleeding also features the previously released singles, Wow, Goodbyes and the smash-hit No. 1 single, Sunflower (2018), which was made famous from its appearance on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.
The Syracuse-born musician enlisted a handful of stars for the 17-track epic, including Swae Lee, SZA and Young Thug, among many others.
A number of other A-list musicians joined the roster as well, such as: Halsey and Future, who featured on the emotional Die For Me track.
Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott partnered up with “Posty” too for an unlikely guitar-solo-filled ballad by the name of Take What You Want.
Even Father John Misty received a writing credit on the long-awaited record too, for Myself, as well Kanye West, who helped pen a tune called Internet.
Hollywood’s Bleeding is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Last month, Post Malone announced his plans for an extensive North American tour. Alongside Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, the Rockstar rapper will hit two Canadian cities this fall.
Tickets and additional details can be found via the official Post Malone website.
The Runaway North American tour dates
** Canadian shows have been bolded **
Sept. 14 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 — Portland, Ore. @ MODA Center
Sept. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 21 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 26 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 14 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 17 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Oct. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 20 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 25 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Arena
Oct. 27 — New Orleans, L.A. @ Voodoo Festival
Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Nov. 2 — Dallas, Texas @ Posty Fest
Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Nov. 8 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 14 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 16 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
