Tool likely to take over No. 1 from Taylor Swift, and her fans aren’t pleased

Though Taylor Swift currently holds the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart, many of her loyal fans are worried that she’s about to lose that position.

Thanks to her latest album, Lover, which was released on Aug. 23, the star earned her sixth No. 1 album on Monday.

It seems the Wildest Dreams singer may have a bit of competition now, though, as the American progressive rock band Tool just released their latest album, Fear Inoculum, last Friday.

Because Fear Inoculum is Tool’s first album in more than 13 years, it’s been doing very well in streaming numbers and both digital and physical sales.

According to Loudwire, and numerous other outlets, the album is expected to have sold between 240,000 to 260,000 copies by Monday, Sept. 9, whereas Lover is expected to have sold just 185,000 to 200,000.

READ MORE: Barefoot man arrested after breaking into Taylor Swift’s house

While Lover raked in an impressive 885,000-plus sales in its first week, the singer also offered a variety of different album bundles, both digital and physical.

These included vinyl variants, t-shirts and various other merchandise bundles. Not only that, but Swift released four different Target-exclusive CDs, effectively prompting many of her dedicated fans to purchase Lover more than once.

Tool, on the other hand, has not yet released a vinyl variant of Fear Inoculum. Their website does not offer t-shirt bundles or any varying exclusives, either. Only the CD package itself, which, before selling out, cost fans $45.

Now that the album is sold out worldwide, it’s going for upwards of $250 on websites like eBay and Amazon.

WATCH: (Aug. 26, 2019) Newest Taylor Swift album includes voices, performances by Toronto music students

The reason the album is so expensive is because, it was previously revealed in an official statement shared to Tool’s website, the CD version of Fear Inoculum features a four-inch HD rechargeable screen, which shows exclusive video footage from the band.

It was also packaged with a small two-watt speaker, a charging cable and a massive 36-page booklet.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer arrested in connection with death of Mac Miller

Upon seeing a variety of reported U.S. album chart predictions, an abundance of Swift fans took to Twitter to unleash their upset thoughts about the possibility of Fear Inoculum dethroning Lover from the No. 1 spot.

Many enraged Swifties further questioned the existence of the 29-year-old rock band, with many asking, “who is Tool?” Coincidentally, the pop star is also 29.

Grandpas discovered itunes i guess pic.twitter.com/M7i0ijx3Vl — Lover With Luv (@Lover_Outsold) August 30, 2019

tool is gonna block taylor's second week — byonz (@trackten10) September 4, 2019

Keep streaming guys! This band Tool is dropping a new album after 13 years (lmao 13) is okey but.. We still have a chance! STREAM #Lover by Taylor Swift HARDER! Also YNTCD and Lover seems to doing well so.. We have work 💪 pic.twitter.com/tplJMRG4AO — AILIN BESHARA (@Dureza10Mohs) September 4, 2019

lol who is tool & who be buyin that — alfie (@alfiemeader) September 4, 2019

Another user shared their experience listening to a Tool song for the very first time.

“Took the time to listen [to a] 10 minute Tool song,” they wrote, “which [was] 2 minutes of someone playing the triangle and the rest them singing in a raspy dark tone, which I am not a fan of,” they added.

“I like poppy repetitive music that gets stuck in my head,” they claimed, “I’m also not a fan of drum solos and electric guitars.”

READ MORE: Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

While a majority of Swift’s supporters were left in anger regarding the success of Tool, the Tool Army was, for the most part, quite calm in response.

Rather than defending themselves against the Swifties, Tool fans seemed to take pride in the fact that the success of Fear Inoculum was stressing their new-found rivals out.

16 year old Taylor Swift fans who have no clue who Tool is freaking out that they’re gonna surpass her in sales (they will) is hilarious pic.twitter.com/TMj81gi6SQ — very angry Psycho wife(?) (@Uppercut_Slut) August 31, 2019

The best thing about being a Tool fan is ruining the lives of all Taylor Swift fans right now. pic.twitter.com/sThN2UPP2a — Bon Jorman (@bonjorman) September 5, 2019

I just came here to watch all the Taylor Swift fans lose their minds #Tool #WeWaited13YearsForThis pic.twitter.com/rdskGrLdjl — Stacie Lanigan (@ShickLanWer) September 5, 2019

Many later suggested that the 13 years of waiting for a new Tool album had paid off.

For those of you who are complaining about your new Taylor swift or Lana del Ray album not being number one on the charts because of some new band called "TOOL" get over it. We'd been waiting 13 years and tool has been around for 27 years. — genghis double dong (@ganghis_dong) September 1, 2019

Hey @taylorswift13 fans @Tool are legends and I'm sure Mrs Swift knows of them and respects them. It's been a long time coming for Fear Inoculum. Give it a listen you might be enlightened. — adam caleb harvey (@ACalebH79) September 5, 2019

One individual called out Swift’s passionate fans for being “ageist.” “This @Tool/@taylorswift13 album ‘beef’ is so revealing regarding her fanbase,” they tweeted.

“They are so #ageist, it’s disgusting,” they added. “They don’t know how to handle ideas with which they don’t agree, and they are so closed off to other forms of artisttic expression… So very sad,” concluded the user.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift releases ‘Lover’ album, single

While the supposed “beef” resulted in a massive social media divide, a small number of users admitted that they enjoyed and respected both artists.

“It’s possible to love both Tool and Taylor Swift; I don’t even know why I’m saying that out loud,” tweeted one outlier of the feud.

—

Lover is now available through all major streaming platforms, as is Fear Inoculum.

As of this writing, Swift has not scheduled any upcoming concerts, however, Tool will be embarking on a 25-date North American tour with Killing Joke this fall.

Tickets go on sale, this Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional updates and ticket information can be found through the official Tool website.

Tool’s Canadian 2019 tour dates

Nov. 11 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis