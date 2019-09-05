Entertainment
September 5, 2019 4:21 pm

Tool likely to take over No. 1 from Taylor Swift, and her fans aren’t pleased

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News
The Canadian Press Archives
A A

Though Taylor Swift currently holds the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart, many of her loyal fans are worried that she’s about to lose that position.

Thanks to her latest album, Lover, which was released on Aug. 23, the star earned her sixth No. 1 album on Monday.

It seems the Wildest Dreams singer may have a bit of competition now, though, as the American progressive rock band Tool just released their latest album, Fear Inoculum, last Friday.

Because Fear Inoculum is Tool’s first album in more than 13 years, it’s been doing very well in streaming numbers and both digital and physical sales.

Taylor Swift showing off the deluxe version of her upcoming seventh studio album, ‘Lover,’ on July 23, 2019.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Story continues below

According to Loudwire, and numerous other outlets, the album is expected to have sold between 240,000 to 260,000 copies by Monday, Sept. 9, whereas Lover is expected to have sold just 185,000 to 200,000.

READ MORE: Barefoot man arrested after breaking into Taylor Swift’s house

While Lover raked in an impressive 885,000-plus sales in its first week, the singer also offered a variety of different album bundles, both digital and physical.

These included vinyl variants, t-shirts and various other merchandise bundles. Not only that, but Swift released four different Target-exclusive CDs, effectively prompting many of her dedicated fans to purchase Lover more than once.

Tool, on the other hand, has not yet released a vinyl variant of Fear Inoculum. Their website does not offer t-shirt bundles or any varying exclusives, either. Only the CD package itself, which, before selling out, cost fans $45.

Tool in 2019.

Travis Shinn

Now that the album is sold out worldwide, it’s going for upwards of $250 on websites like eBay and Amazon.

WATCH: (Aug. 26, 2019) Newest Taylor Swift album includes voices, performances by Toronto music students

The reason the album is so expensive is because, it was previously revealed in an official statement shared to Tool’s website, the CD version of Fear Inoculum features a four-inch HD rechargeable screen, which shows exclusive video footage from the band.

It was also packaged with a small two-watt speaker, a charging cable and a massive 36-page booklet.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer arrested in connection with death of Mac Miller

Upon seeing a variety of reported U.S. album chart predictions, an abundance of Swift fans took to Twitter to unleash their upset thoughts about the possibility of Fear Inoculum dethroning Lover from the No. 1 spot.

Many enraged Swifties further questioned the existence of the 29-year-old rock band, with many asking, “who is Tool?” Coincidentally, the pop star is also 29.

Another user shared their experience listening to a Tool song for the very first time.

“Took the time to listen [to a] 10 minute Tool song,” they wrote, “which [was] 2 minutes of someone playing the triangle and the rest them singing in a raspy dark tone, which I am not a fan of,” they added.

“I like poppy repetitive music that gets stuck in my head,” they claimed, “I’m also not a fan of drum solos and electric guitars.”

READ MORE: Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

While a majority of Swift’s supporters were left in anger regarding the success of Tool, the Tool Army was, for the most part, quite calm in response.

Rather than defending themselves against the Swifties, Tool fans seemed to take pride in the fact that the success of Fear Inoculum was stressing their new-found rivals out.

Many later suggested that the 13 years of waiting for a new Tool album had paid off.

One individual called out Swift’s passionate fans for being “ageist.” “This @Tool/@taylorswift13 album ‘beef’ is so revealing regarding her fanbase,” they tweeted.

“They are so #ageist, it’s disgusting,” they added. “They don’t know how to handle ideas with which they don’t agree, and they are so closed off to other forms of artisttic expression… So very sad,” concluded the user.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift releases ‘Lover’ album, single

While the supposed “beef” resulted in a massive social media divide, a small number of users admitted that they enjoyed and respected both artists.

“It’s possible to love both Tool and Taylor Swift; I don’t even know why I’m saying that out loud,” tweeted one outlier of the feud.

Lover is now available through all major streaming platforms, as is Fear Inoculum.

Tool frontman, Maynard James Keenan, performs during the Roskilde Music festival in the city of Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2006.

Sara Johannessen / Scanpix

As of this writing, Swift has not scheduled any upcoming concerts, however, Tool will be embarking on a 25-date North American tour with Killing Joke this fall.

Tickets go on sale, this Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional updates and ticket information can be found through the official Tool website.

Tool’s Canadian 2019 tour dates

Nov. 11 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adam Jones
Danny Carey
Fear Inoculum
Justin Chancellor
Lover
maynard james keenan
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Billboard
taylor swift fans
Taylor Swift Lover
Taylor Swift Tool
Tool
Tool Billboard

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.