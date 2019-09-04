Suspected drug dealer arrested in connection with death of Mac Miller

Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose on Sept. 7 2018, and now a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rapper’s death.

A man named Cameron James Pettit has been charged with allegedly selling the Dang! rapper fentanyl-laced pills two days before his death.

Pettit was taken into police custody on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced.

“According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Pettit and others distributed narcotics to 26-year-old Malcolm James McCormick — who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller — approximately two days before McCormick suffered a fatal drug overdose in Studio City on September 7, 2018,” the press release reads.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined that McCormick died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.”

The DEA alleges that Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”

Miller died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, alcohol, and the powerful opioid fentanyl, according to coroner’s report released in November 2018.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s report named Miller’s cause of death as “mixed toxicity” of the three substances found in his system.

“While another alleged drug dealer allegedly supplied McCormick with other drugs prior to his death, according to the affidavit those narcotics did not contain fentanyl,” the release read.

Pettit has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the DEA.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon in United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Pettit could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on the drug-trafficking charge.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press