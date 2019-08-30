Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

American progressive rock band Tool released its fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum, on Friday.

The band’s first new album in 13 years, Fear Inocolum is the followup to the critically acclaimed 2006 album 10,000 Days.

In addition to the seven-track, 80-minute record, the band also announced on Friday morning its first North American tour in more than two years.

North American tour dates have been announced, general on-sale is Friday, Sept. 6. Dates and ticket links: https://t.co/umQtHhePQK pic.twitter.com/64jgdAlGQR — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) August 30, 2019

The Schism rockers will hit the road this fall for an epic 25-date trek with post-punk icons Killing Joke.

READ MORE: Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ the band’s first song in 13 years

Frontman Maynard James Keenan and the rest of the band will perform in Toronto for two nights in a row on Nov. 11 and 12 alongside Killing Joke.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tool fans will be eligible to grab advance tickets through the fan club on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Tool website.

Tool and Killing Joke North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Oct. 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 23 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Oct. 27 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 31 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

Nov. 3 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 5 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ US Bank Arena

Nov. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Nov. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 9 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 11 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Nov. 16 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Nov. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

Nov. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall

Nov. 24 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Along with the remainder of Tool’s discography, Fear Inoculum is now available on all major streaming platforms.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis