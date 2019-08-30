Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates
American progressive rock band Tool released its fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum, on Friday.
The band’s first new album in 13 years, Fear Inocolum is the followup to the critically acclaimed 2006 album 10,000 Days.
In addition to the seven-track, 80-minute record, the band also announced on Friday morning its first North American tour in more than two years.
The Schism rockers will hit the road this fall for an epic 25-date trek with post-punk icons Killing Joke.
Frontman Maynard James Keenan and the rest of the band will perform in Toronto for two nights in a row on Nov. 11 and 12 alongside Killing Joke.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. ET.
Tool fans will be eligible to grab advance tickets through the fan club on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Additional updates and information can be found through the official Tool website.
Tool and Killing Joke North American tour dates 2019
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Oct. 13 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Oct. 23 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 25 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Oct. 27 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 29 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 31 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
Nov. 3 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Nov. 5 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ US Bank Arena
Nov. 6 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Nov. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 11 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Nov. 16 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Nov. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 19 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 21 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
Nov. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Boardwalk Hall
Nov. 24 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Along with the remainder of Tool’s discography, Fear Inoculum is now available on all major streaming platforms.
