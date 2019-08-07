Listen: Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ the band’s first song in 13 years

Tool has released its first new music in 13 years as the band prepares to debut its forthcoming fifth studio album.

The band’s fourth studio album, 10,000 Days, was released on May 2, 2006. The critically acclaimed, 11-track album went platinum in 2007 and, since then, has become one of the progressive rock band’s most successful releases to date.

Due to its phenomenal success and wide range of sounds, the album brought the band greater recognition and left fans old and new hungry for more.

On Aug. 7, 2019, at 8 a.m. ET, Tool dropped its first single since 10,000 Days‘ Jambi. It’s called Fear Inoculum and it’s the title track for the band’s upcoming fifth studio album.

The track — which runs 10 minutes and 22 seconds — was revealed along with a new take on Tool’s logo and a visually enticing album cover.

It was also announced that 10,000 Days recording engineer Joe Barresi returned to the studio to produce and mix Fear Inoculum.

Though the tracklist has not yet been revealed, Fear Inoculum will be comprised of seven tracks and last a total of 80 minutes — the maximum amount a CD can hold.

Knowing this, Tool guitarist Adam Jones took it upon himself to design a unique package for the album.

In an official statement shared to Tool’s website, it was revealed that the CD version of Fear Inoculum features a four-inch HD rechargeable screen, which shows exclusive video footage from the band. It comes with a small two-watt speaker, a charging cable and a massive 36-page booklet.

#FearInoculum quickly became one of Twitter’s trending hashtags. The platform was buzzing with excited and shocked followers of the band.

Here’s what some fans had to say about the long-awaited release of Fear Inoculum:

Along with the remainder of Tool’s discography, the Fear Inoculum single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The full album is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

Fear Inoculum will be released worldwide on Aug. 30.

