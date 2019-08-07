Entertainment
August 7, 2019 12:51 pm

Listen: Tool releases ‘Fear Inoculum,’ the band’s first song in 13 years

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

LISTEN: Tool's first release in more than 13 years

Tool has released its first new music in 13 years as the band prepares to debut its forthcoming fifth studio album.

The band’s fourth studio album, 10,000 Days, was released on May 2, 2006. The critically acclaimed, 11-track album went platinum in 2007 and, since then, has become one of the progressive rock band’s most successful releases to date.

Due to its phenomenal success and wide range of sounds, the album brought the band greater recognition and left fans old and new hungry for more.

(L-R) Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey and Adam Jones perform as Tool at Club Lingerie in Hollywood on June 2, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

On Aug. 7, 2019, at 8 a.m. ET, Tool dropped its first single since 10,000 Days Jambi. It’s called Fear Inoculum and it’s the title track for the band’s upcoming fifth studio album.

The track — which runs 10 minutes and 22 seconds — was revealed along with a new take on Tool’s logo and a visually enticing album cover.

READ MORE: Metallica responds to B.C. woman who fended off wild cougar with the band’s music

It was also announced that 10,000 Days recording engineer Joe Barresi returned to the studio to produce and mix Fear Inoculum.

Though the tracklist has not yet been revealed, Fear Inoculum will be comprised of seven tracks and last a total of 80 minutes — the maximum amount a CD can hold.

Tool performing live at the Rock en Seine music festival in Hauts-de-Seine, France, on Aug. 25, 2007.

Eric Catarina/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Knowing this, Tool guitarist Adam Jones took it upon himself to design a unique package for the album.

In an official statement shared to Tool’s website, it was revealed that the CD version of Fear Inoculum features a four-inch HD rechargeable screen, which shows exclusive video footage from the band. It comes with a small two-watt speaker, a charging cable and a massive 36-page booklet.

READ MORE: Tool officially announces album release date — after a 13-year wait

#FearInoculum quickly became one of Twitter’s trending hashtags. The platform was buzzing with excited and shocked followers of the band.

Here’s what some fans had to say about the long-awaited release of Fear Inoculum:

 

Along with the remainder of Tool’s discography, the Fear Inoculum single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Alternate artwork for Tool’s upcoming fifth studio album, Fear Inoculum. The long-awaited record is set for an Aug. 30, 2019 release.

Tool / Tool Dissectional

The full album is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

Fear Inoculum will be released worldwide on Aug. 30.

