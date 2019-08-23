Taylor Swift releases ‘Lover’ album, single

After months of promotion and teasing her fans with brand new smash-hit singles on occasion, Taylor Swift has finally released her seventh studio album, Lover.

The 18-track record is the 29-year-old pop star’s first since 2017’s Reputation and clocks in at just over one hour.

Though the Wildest Dreams singer already dropped the singles Me! and You Need to Calm Down as well as some other tasters, the release of Lover coincided with a song and music video of the same name.

Swift’s thoughtful lyrics are reflected in the accompanying video, which romantically depicts the star living her life in happiness, forever devoted to her onscreen lover.

Following the release of the Jack Antonoff-produced album, Swift took to Instagram to share the meaning behind it.

“[Lover] is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos,” she wrote.

Swift continued: “It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Back in November, Swift left her former record label, Big Machine Records (BMLG), and signed to Republic Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG).

As part of her deal, the Blank Space singer now has the rights to all her releases post-Reputation.

After Swift left BMLG, the label sold the rights to her music catalogue pre-Lover to Ithaca Holdings, which is owned by music and entertainment entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

As a result, Braun, 38, now owns all the rights to Swift’s first six albums.

To combat this, Swift revealed earlier this week that she soon plans to re-record all of her studio albums so that she can own the rights to them again.

Swifties from across the world united on social media on Friday morning to share their excitement in wake of hearing Lover.

Here’s what some dedicated Twitter fans had to say:

THESE LYRICS!! @taylorswift13 THANK YOU FOR SAVING POP MUSIC. ❤️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️

https://t.co/0zPWlJwixz — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) August 23, 2019

We are swifties from Japan🇯🇵

It was a very nice day😭💗

Thank you for making such a fun opportunity!!!!!!

Love you💌 @taylorswift13 @taylorswift13 @taylorswift13jp pic.twitter.com/b1hm9JMbv7 — Hinano🇯🇵 (@itsredtoloveTay) August 23, 2019

Lover is now available on all major streaming platforms.

