Taylor Swift says she’ll re-record her songs in wake of Scooter Braun deal

After her former label, Big Machine Records (BMLG), sold the rights to her entire music catalogue earlier this year, Taylor Swift has revealed that she soon plans to re-record music from her discography so that she can own the rights to it again.

Ithaca Holdings purchased and absorbed BMLG in July, meaning that music and entertainment entrepreneur Scooter Braun now owns the rights to Swift’s music catalogue — at least up to her upcoming seventh album, Lover.

The 29-year-old pop star first hinted at her plans over the weekend during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith.

When asked if she had considered re-recording her previous works in light of the loss, Swift said, “Oh yeah,” according to Pitchfork.

Seeking confirmation, Smith asked, “That’s a plan?” to which Swift replied, “Yeah, absolutely,”

The interview sparked buzz among diehard Swift fans all across the world and caught the attention of Good Morning America (GMA) host Robin Roberts.

During a Thursday morning interview on GMA with the Wildest Dreams singer, Roberts asked Swift if it was true that she planned to re-record the albums.

“Yeah, that’s true, and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing,” replied Swift. “My contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she continued. “I’m very excited about it.”

When Swift re-records her first five albums, Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012) and 1989 (2014), she will subsequently own the rights to them.

Her answer was met with a roar of applause and cheers from thousands of dedicated fans — some of whom waited more than 24 hours in line to see the singer.

“Why is this so important to you?” asked Roberts.

“Because I think that artists deserve to own their work. I feel very passionately about that,” responded Swift.

“So you’ll be doing that soon? Soon you’ll be doing the re-recording?” queried the host.

“Yeah, it’s next year,” said Swift. “It’s right around the corner. I’m gonna be busy. I’m really excited.”

Roberts later revealed that Swift’s parents brought pizzas for many of the patient fans waiting in line ahead of her GMA appearance.

Swift initially parted ways with BMLG in November 2018. She was with the company for more than 12 years and quickly became its biggest artist.

After learning that Braun, 38, had bought BMLG, Swift accused him — and a number of his clients — of subjecting her to “incessant, manipulative bullying” over the course of years.

She added that he had additionally “stripped [her] of [her] life’s work,” claiming she never actually had the opportunity to purchase the rights to the music.

BMLG previously owned all rights to the master recordings and artwork for Swift’s six studio albums dating back to her 2006 debut release.

Swift claimed she only learned of BMLG’s sale once it was announced to the world. BMLG CEO Scott Borchetta suggested otherwise in an official statement.

Swift is now signed to Republic Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group (UMG). She’s set to release Lover on Friday.

“One thing about this album that’s special to me is that it’s the first [of my works] that I will own,” Swift said to Roberts.

“Which is a concept [my fans] are very supportive of,” she joked, in reference to thousands of cheering fans.

Swift later revealed that the title track, Lover, will be released as a single along with a music video on Friday at midnight ET.

The album is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

