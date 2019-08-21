Sam Smith opens up about mental health, therapy in Instagram post

Sam Smith has spoken very candidly about mental health and therapy before, and on Tuesday, he wanted to remind his fans they “are enough.”

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a post about this past year and how it’s been the “most challenging time” of his life.

“Just wanted to share a little thought with you all. Sitting here on my first holiday in a long long [sic] time. Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here,” Smith began his post.

“I’ve watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head,” the Dancing With a Stranger singer wrote. “Tried to find ways to organize all of my problems so that they are bound and organized into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect [sic] me again.”

The Grammy winner mentioned words from author Brene Brown: “I am enough.”

Smith said he is “slowly starting to realize that the words above are the only words that really matter.”

“And they are the words of the incredible @BreneBrown…. ‘You are enough’ That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are.”

The How Do You Sleep singer continued: “By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realizing. Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to a real space of joy, gratitude and peace.”

Smith said he hopes he can help his fans.

“Sorry to blab on,” Smith wrote. “But I know we are all dealing with some really heavy s–t at times. And I find listening to words from strangers comforting. So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys.”

He ended his post with some advice for others to take with them.

“Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror. I’m gonna do it too. We are in this together. Hope you’re all having a gorgeous summer x,” Smith concluded his post.

In February, Smith revealed that he gets “depressed” on tour.

He was hit hard by the pain of his breakup with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn last June, after eight months of dating, and admitted he feels his lowest when he’s on the road.

He said: “Being on tour is a bit of a crazy experience. I get really low sometimes on tour.

“I feel like I sound so depressing all the time when I talk about it, but I get depressed on tour.

“I think it’s the responsibly and pressure that makes me struggle.”

The Promises singer also confessed that he can’t bear to see couples being romantic and gushy with one another when he’s single and admitted that he gets jealous of other people’s relationships.

Speaking on Will Young’s Homo Sapiens podcast, he said: “I’ve just gone through a breakup so I’m not in the mood for romance.

“When I see couples, I just want to poke their eyes.

“It’s hard to be happy for other people when you feel so s–t.”

Despite struggling with the end of their relationship, Smith still thinks the world of his ex-boyfriend.

He said previously: “Brandon was wonderful.”

“I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

—With files from the Associated Press