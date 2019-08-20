Logic reveals he’s going to be a dad in ‘No Pressure’ freestyle

Logic announced some exciting news on Monday before anyone else — specifically, TMZ — could announce the scoop for him.

The 29-year-old rapper released a freestyle video titled No Pressure and revealed that he’s expecting his first child.

“Surprise! It’s a little baby boy, f–k TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that s–t,” Logic raps at the end of the freestyle.

The reference to TMZ is in reference to a 2018 report the outlet published, which broke the news that Logic and his wife of two years, Jessica Andrea, were heading towards a divorce.

The story was published before the Keanu Reeves rapper or Andrea could announce the news themselves.

In a statement on Twitter in March, Logic assured his fans that he and Andrea were “better as friends.”

“It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest [of] our lives,” he wrote at the time.

Logic and Andrea finalized their divorce last September.

Logic did not reveal details about the mother of his child in the freestyle.

The rapper is reportedly married to designer Brittney Noell. TMZ‘s most recent report on the rapper was in regards to Noell and Logic heading to the courthouse to pick up paperwork for a marriage licence.

Many fans of the Icy rapper took to Twitter to poke fun at TMZ for not publishing the news first.

Logic: I'm having a little baby TMZ: pic.twitter.com/b4EFgfiGmF — TAPTAP (@TAPTAP) August 19, 2019

TMZ tryna figure out how they didn't get the scoop on Logic having a baby pic.twitter.com/aaN6XZxfg3 — TAPTAP (@TAPTAP) August 19, 2019

@TMZ logic just announced he's have a baby with new wife..a boy! — susyqt99 (@susyqt99) August 19, 2019

No Pressure also features Logic’s negative thoughts on the music industry.

No Pressure Freestyle pic.twitter.com/VKAQPoCz6f — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) August 19, 2019