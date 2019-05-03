Eminem blasts new-wave rappers (again) in new Logic single ‘Homicide’

NOTE: This article contains foul language that some might find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

Fresh off of the success of his latest album Kamikaze (2018), Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) is back in the spotlight once again after teaming up with producer and rapper, Logic (born Robert Hall).

The pair released a single entitled Homicide on Thursday, which serves ultimately as a jab towards a number of rappers currently prominent in the hip-hop scene.

Despite Eminem’s tendency to call names and pick fights — most notably in the Kamikaze era — the supposed diss-track calls out no one in particular.

Homicide marks the first time the duo have collaborated together. It comes from Logic’s upcoming fifth studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

“I’m foamin’ at the mouth,” raps Logic in the first verse, “ain’t nobody takin’ me out / Every single rapper in the industry, yeah, they know what I’m about.

“And I dare you to test me,” he continues, “‘Cause not a single one of you motherf**kers impress me / And maybe that’s a little bit of an exaggeration / But I’m full of innovation.”

With his clever lyrics, Logic alludes to a supposed lack of “innovation” present in the scene.

“I’m tired of all of this high school ‘he’s cool, he’s not’ rap s**t / Can a single one of you motherf**kers even rap? S**t / No, this ain’t a diss to the game, it’s a gas to the flame / Nowadays, everybody sound the same, s**t’s lame.”

Eminem, however, takes a slightly different approach and doesn’t play friendly. Later on in the track, he criticizes a vast majority of rap hit-makers for being unable to write verses themselves or sing actual lyrics, let alone intelligent ones:

“Jigga-jigga-jigga-jigga-jigga like Jay-Z / Jig is up, you f**kers who didn’t write anything / Are getting washed now, liga-liga-liga, like bathing.”

The Slim Shady rapper also squeezes in some words to boast about his own success and generally witty verses.

“From the east coast to the west, I’m the ethos and I’m the GOAT / Who the best? I don’t gotta say a f**kin’ thing, though / ‘Cause MCs know.”

“But you don’t wanna hear me spit the facts / Your s**t is a** like a tailbone / Or you’re trapped in your cellphone / Or my chicken scratch, or my self-loathe / I don’t want to f**kin’ listen to you spit your raps someone else wrote.”

For a number of years now, Eminem’s facade has been to prove that he’s relevant, which again, he proved last year with not only Kamikaze, but the Machine Gun Kelly diss-track, Killshot.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber decided to share his opinion on the legacy rapper in a recent Instagram story.

“I like Em’s flow,” he wrote, “but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn’t understand it.”

It seems Bieber was just sharing his own personal opinion and simply defending something he clearly enjoys, however, his comments were unprovoked — so far as the public knows.

Eminem did not hit back at these comments, but many are already speculating a Bieber diss-track is on its way.

Throughout his career, Logic, 29, has cited Eminem, 46, as one of his biggest influences.

During an American leg of the Kamikaze tour earlier this year, the rapper invited his younger counterpart to open for him in Hawaii.

It was incredible really sitting and just hanging with a man I’ve studied my whole life. And I learned him and his homies are just like me and mine. All we talk about is rap haha it’s the best! Thanks Em! For all the Love #RapkinNaNapkin pic.twitter.com/ezhLlQcsX9 — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) February 18, 2019

The two then began writing together.

On working with Eminem, Logic wrote in a Twitter post: “It was incredible sitting and just hanging with a man I’ve studied my whole life.”

“I learned him and his homies are just like me and mine,” he added. “All we talk about is rap haha, it’s the best! Thanks Em! For all the Love.”

Homicide is now available on all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind has no scheduled release date. It is expected to drop in the summer.

Regular updates are made through Logic’s official Twitter account.

