Eminem sold more albums than any other artist in 2018

Based on album sales alone, Eminem has earned himself the title of top artist in 2018. The 46-year-old rapper sold more than 755,000 records within the calendar year.

In an infographic published by BuzzAngle Music, it was revealed that just under half of the Rap God‘s album sales came from his latest effort, Kamikaze (2018).

Despite the critically-acclaimed album being released in the final quarter of 2018, it sold more than 373,000 copies in the span of only three months.

Eminem’s reign seems to be holding strong, proving that many are still invested in his legacy — even after his widely condemned comeback album, Revivial (2017).

The Detroit rapper was followed closely by up-and-coming K-Pop sensations BTS, who sold more than 603,000 records in the year. The No. 3 spot was claimed by country singer Chris Stapleton with more than 577,000 sales.

The “world’s biggest heavy metal band” Metallica sold close to 540,000 albums and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper rounded out the Top 5 list for their collaboration on the 2018 adaptation of A Star is Born.

Whilst Eminem may have sold the most units in 2018, Kamikaze was only the No. 4 top album of the year.

He was beat out by Justin Timberlake‘s Man of the Woods, the A Star Is Born: Original Motion Picture 2018 Soundtrack, and The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack — which took the lead with an impressive 1.27 million sales.

It’s been two decades since Eminem’s worldwide breakthrough. He released his sophomore album The Slim Shady LP, in 1999. Since then he has become the best-selling rapper of all-time.

He broke the same record in Canada with The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013.

It’s not only the quality of the music that resonates with Eminem fans, the shock factor plays a big part as well. In 2018, he released a number of diss-tracks, including the smash-hit Killshot, which took aim at fellow-rapper, Machine Gun Kelly.

He also spoke out about the tragic Manchester bombing which took place in 2017, with a highly-controversial freestyle entitled Kick Off.

Kamikaze became Eminem’s ninth studio album in a row to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

At this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Eminem’s still making an impact on his audience; he’s still breaking records and he’s still enticing young new listeners.

Not many rappers can say they’ve held such longevity in their careers.

