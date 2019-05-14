Logic announces North American tour, including 2 Canadian dates

In the wake of his fiery new single with Eminem, Homicide, Logic unexpectedly dropped his fifth studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, over the weekend.

To support the already critically acclaimed album, the rapper — born Robert Hall — announced an accompanying North American tour of the same name on Monday.

The 27-date tour kicks off in Vancouver on Oct. 5 and, along the way, will stop by Toronto on Nov. 13 before concluding in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 16.



Story continues below The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour. Tickets on sale Friday. pic.twitter.com/AVuBz75RG8 — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) May 13, 2019

Logic will be joined by J.I.D. and YBN Cordae as special guests on specific dates of the tour. The latter musician features on one of the new album’s tracks, Mama/Show Love.

As of this writing, no opening acts have been revealed for the two upcoming Canadian shows.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind serves as Logic’s third album in under six months.

It features guest spots from various other artists, including G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa and Will Smith.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind dropped on May 10. It’s now available on all major streaming platforms.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets options and additional tour information can be found through the official Logic website.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

Oct. 5 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 6 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Oct. 13 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 19 — Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 22 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena

Oct. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Oct. 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Oct. 27 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

Oct. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 1 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 2 — Washington, D.C. @ EagleBank Arena

Nov. 3 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Nov. 5 — Currently unannounced

Nov. 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Nov. 8 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Nov. 10 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center

Nov. 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Wolstein Center at CSU

Nov. 13 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 16 — Madison, Wis. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

