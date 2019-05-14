Logic announces North American tour, including 2 Canadian dates
In the wake of his fiery new single with Eminem, Homicide, Logic unexpectedly dropped his fifth studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, over the weekend.
To support the already critically acclaimed album, the rapper — born Robert Hall — announced an accompanying North American tour of the same name on Monday.
The 27-date tour kicks off in Vancouver on Oct. 5 and, along the way, will stop by Toronto on Nov. 13 before concluding in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 16.
Logic will be joined by J.I.D. and YBN Cordae as special guests on specific dates of the tour. The latter musician features on one of the new album’s tracks, Mama/Show Love.
As of this writing, no opening acts have been revealed for the two upcoming Canadian shows.
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind serves as Logic’s third album in under six months.
It features guest spots from various other artists, including G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa and Will Smith.
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind dropped on May 10. It’s now available on all major streaming platforms.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. ET.
Tickets options and additional tour information can be found through the official Logic website.
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour dates 2019
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Oct. 5 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 6 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 8 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
Oct. 11 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Oct. 13 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 18 — Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 19 — Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 22 — Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena
Oct. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Oct. 26 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Oct. 27 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
Oct. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 1 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 2 — Washington, D.C. @ EagleBank Arena
Nov. 3 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Nov. 5 — Currently unannounced
Nov. 7 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Nov. 8 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Nov. 10 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center
Nov. 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Wolstein Center at CSU
Nov. 13 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Nov. 16 — Madison, Wis. @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
