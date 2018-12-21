Sam Smith releases new song, ‘Fire on Fire,’ for ‘Watership Down’ remake

Looks like Christmas came a little early this year.

Sam Smith, 26, released a brand new single on Thursday, entitled Fire on Fire. The song serves as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming mini-series, Watership Down and Smith’s first original music in more than a year.

Accompanied with the heartfelt song is a beautifully animated video created by the show’s director Noam Murro. The adorable short offers an exclusive sneak peek of Watership Down, which follows the plot of the original 1972 novel of the same name. It was written by late-British author Richard Adams.

Smith took to Twitter on Friday morning to share not only the song, but his genuine excitement about being a part of the series.

“This story is so powerful and timeless,” he wrote. “It’s been thrilling to work on a song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

So honoured to be a part of the new @BBCone / @Netflix adaptation of Watership Down. This story is so powerful and timeless and it's been thrilling to work on a song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do x pic.twitter.com/cRmJgzms45 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) December 21, 2018

Watership Down is a fantasy/adventure story following a small group of rabbits. They are forced out of their burrow after it is destroyed and travel the south of England in hopes to find a new home.

It became a popular children’s story across the globe because of its adventurous nature and moral teachings. It deals with the importance of teamwork, suffering through tragedy and the power of perseverance.

For the 2018 adaptation, Murro enlisted an all-star cast of British actors, including: James McAvoy, Rosamund Pike, Ben Kingsley and Gemma Arterton.

After saying goodbye to his fans in November, Smith led the world to believe he was taking another hiatus from music.

Fire on Fire gave hope once more to his dedicated followers. It even brought in new listeners.

…Time for me to take a little break over Christmas and new year to be with my family and friends. I will speak to you all soon. I love you. Be safe and have a beautiful time. Always and forever. Sam xx — Sam Smith (@samsmith) November 27, 2018

Ol boy Sam Smith can sing.. for real for real — D.H. (@D_Hackk) December 21, 2018

i swear sam smith makes me miss people i don’t even know 😩🤫so much emotion in his music — Asher Mwewa🍻🖤 (@MwewaAsher) December 21, 2018

I won't stop talking about Fire on Fire by Sam Smith. I just won't do that. — F. (@fdashtiii33) December 21, 2018

Legit can’t stop listening to @samsmith’s new song, fire on fire. It’s soooooo good🥰 — Jack (@Jack_tweets672) December 21, 2018

Smith’s last effort, The Thrill of it All, was released in 2017.

After a lengthy year of touring, the Stay With Me singer is now taking a short break before touring in South America and South Africa next spring.

Fire on Fire is now available to stream across all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Smith has not revealed any plans for a new album or North American tour.

Watership Down will premiere worldwide on Dec. 23. It will be available on Netflix.

