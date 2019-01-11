Sam Smith, Normani release new single ‘Dancing With a Stranger’

After mysteriously saying goodbye to his fans on Twitter last November, Sam Smith, 26, led the world to believe he was taking yet another hiatus from music. However, the English crooner has just dropped his second single in under a month.

Dancing With a Stranger was released Jan. 11 on YouTube and all other streaming services. The heartbreaking single features Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei (best known as Normani).

Could we potentially hear another Smith record in 2019? Many followers are starting to believe that’s a likely possibility.

According to Rolling Stone, Normani agreed to collaborate with Smith after they met at a recording studio in L.A. The singers were reportedly working next door to one another and were fans of each other’s work.

The collaboration was teased more than a week in advance of the official release. On Friday morning, Smith shared a clip of the music video and an accessible link to the single. In a matter of minutes, #DancingWithAStranger became a trending Twitter topic.

Fans were surprised to hear more new music from Smith, especially after the singer completed an extensive tour in promotion of his last effort, The Thrill of it All — which was released in 2017.

Normani, 22, reached out to Smith over Twitter to express her appreciation.

“In one of the hardest times of my life, you made me smile,” she wrote. “Sam Smith, you are such a light, and I am extremely grateful to be a part of something so beautiful.”

Smith was quick to come back and posted an endearing video in which he thanked her and gushed over her incredible talents.

In wake of these messages, the internet exploded with excitement. Fans of Normani, Smith and Fifth Harmony sent their most heartfelt messages towards the duo and thanked them for creating Dancing With a Stranger.

Dancing With a Stranger is now available across all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, Smith has not revealed any plans for a new album or a North American tour.

Normani will join Ariana Grande as the opening act for the first leg of her long-awaited Sweetener tour.

Tickets for the Sweetener tour are now on sale and can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Sweetener 2019 Canadian tour dates

April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

