City requesting additional $880K for Regina’s Maple Leaf Pool project

Regina’s city administration is recommending an increased budget for the new Maple Leaf Pool, hoping to avoid the potential of more redesigns.

The city’s finance and administration committee recommended an additional $880,000 be budgeted for the pool, bringing the cost of construction up to a projected $5.3 million.

Designs for the new Maple Leaf Pool in Regina. Courtesy / City of Regina

If Regina city council decides not to increase the funding for the project, city administration said the new Maple Leaf Pool would likely need another redesign.

That includes a smaller pool as well as changes to the facilities and support buildings.

Council will vote on the potential increase when they meet at the end of February.

