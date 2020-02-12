Menu

Canada

City requesting additional $880K for Regina’s Maple Leaf Pool project

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 10:20 am
Regina's finance and administration committee is asking an additional $880,000 be budgeted for the new Maple Leaf Pool.
Regina's finance and administration committee is asking an additional $880,000 be budgeted for the new Maple Leaf Pool. Courtesy / City of Regina

Regina’s city administration is recommending an increased budget for the new Maple Leaf Pool, hoping to avoid the potential of more redesigns.

READ MORE: Concept plan released for Regina’s new Maple Leaf Pool

The city’s finance and administration committee recommended an additional $880,000 be budgeted for the pool, bringing the cost of construction up to a projected $5.3 million.

Designs for the new Maple Leaf Pool in Regina.
Designs for the new Maple Leaf Pool in Regina. Courtesy / City of Regina

If Regina city council decides not to increase the funding for the project, city administration said the new Maple Leaf Pool would likely need another redesign.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Regina residents protest closure of Maple Leaf Pool

That includes a smaller pool as well as changes to the facilities and support buildings.

Council will vote on the potential increase when they meet at the end of February.

The projected cost of the pool would be $5.3 million, if council approves the additional $880,000 request.
The projected cost of the pool would be $5.3 million, if council approves the additional $880,000 request. Courtesy / City of Regina
