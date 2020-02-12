Encampment at B.C. Legislature ends following day of protest

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary chiefs have packed up their encampment at the B.C. Legislature.

A group of Indigenous youth have been sleeping on the Legislature’s steps since Thursday.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protestors and supporters joined the Indigenous youth in a bid to disrupt the Speech from the Throne and the work being done in the Legislature.

“We all have our duty to stand up for one another,” organizer Kolin Wilson said at a rally Tuesday afternoon.

“We all know what is happening to the Wet’suwet’en, the government is willing to do to our peoples.”

Victoria Police posted online Tuesday evening that their investigators are asking witnesses and victims to contact them after receiving reports that people were assaulted and injured during the protests at the B.C. Legislature today.

“Officers are aware of reports in local media and on social media of people being assaulted and injured during the protests,” the release reads.

“We are actively investigating these reports and encourage those with information to come forward”

Victoria Police were present during the protests on Tuesday and did not make any arrests. The Legislature had not sought an injunction to remove the encampment or the protestors.

“If people were violent, I fully expect them to face the consequences,” Public safety Mike Farnworth said.

Premier John Horgan released a statement on Tuesday after cancelling a press conference. He says British Columbians have the right to peaceful protest and the government supports people in the legal right to exercise their democratic rights.

“That said, I understand the frustration of people who have been unable to go to work today, who have been unable to enter government buildings or have been unable to get around in their communities,” Horgan said.

“These events show us why meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is our shared responsibility and is critical to our province and our country. This was a commitment my government made in good faith two and a half years ago, and as Premier, I am determined to see it through.”

