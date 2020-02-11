B.C. legislature cancels pre-throne speech ceremonies over Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest camp

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. legislature is dialling back the pomp and circumstance.

Due to concerns over a growing encampment on the steps of the B.C. legislature, the assembly has decided to cancel the lieutenant-governor’s red carpet arrival and the traditional 15-gun salute ahead of the province’s throne speech.

The encampment is comprised of supporters of the Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs, who oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

“The usual afternoon ceremonial events at the front of the parliament buildings, including the inspection of the Guard of Honour by the lieutenant-governor, have been cancelled,” reads a memo sent to all MLAs, ministerial staff, caucus staff and assembly staff from acting clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin is still expected to read the speech from the throne in the B.C. legislature on Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of people have been sleeping on the front steps of the provincial legislature since Thursday. The crowds are expected to grow on Tuesday with an event involving Indigenous youth and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

“The RCMP are carrying out a violent raid on unceded Wet’suwet’en territory under provincial and federal watch to enforce Coastal GasLink’s injunction,” reads a media release for the event.

“Indigenous youth, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and allies including NGOs, municipal, provincial and federal representatives will gather in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation.”

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in northern B.C. have been requesting a face-to-face meeting with Premier John Horgan. They recently met with Minister of Indigenous Relations Scott Fraser, but the talks ended without an agreement.

The memo from Ryan-Lloyd details the legislature’s expectation that the size of the group in front of the legislature will grow. Legislative Assembly Protective Services staff will be positioned at each entrance in order to check all security passes and assist with entry into the parliament buildings.

Ryan-Lloyd also told staff and MLAs that due to a ceremonial fire as part of the encampment, some staff can move office space if needed.

“Air quality issues linger in some ministerial and assembly offices and areas near the front of the parliament buildings, but the overall air quality significantly improved today (Monday),” Ryan-Lloyd writes.

“If air quality concerns arise in some areas, affected staff may work tomorrow in the legislative library reading room.”

The throne speech marks the beginning of the legislative session. Horgan is expected to lay out the provincial government’s agenda for the next year.

The speech is expected to focus on the government’s decision to scrap Medical Services Plan fees, increase child-care spaces and reform the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. Austin is also expected to read out details of what British Columbians should expect from the government over the next year.

“Gas prices are the top of people’s minds,” Horgan said in a pre-speech interview with the Canadian Press.

“Cellphone charges, admittedly a federal problem, but ones we hear about in our offices all the time, car insurance. These are costs that people are always fretting about, and we’re going to be talking about these in the throne speech.”

— With files from the Canadian Press