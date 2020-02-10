7 arrested by RCMP at final northern B.C. pipeline blockade: project opponents

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have arrested at least seven people at an Indigenous-led camp blockading work on a contentious natural gas pipeline through northern B.C., say project opponents.

The news comes as police spend a fifth day enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction, requiring Coastal GasLink work crews be given unimpeded access to a key worksite for the $6.6-billion project.

Monday’s police action came at the Unist’ot’en Healing Camp at the 66-kilometre mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road, the oldest of the Wet’suwet’en camps in the area and the closest to Coastal GasLink’s worksite.

Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents and their supporters say the seven arrests include several Unist’ot’en matriarchs.

Police have not commented on Monday’s activities.

“Unist’ot’en condemns these violent, colonial arrests and stark violations of Wet’suwet’en law, Canadian law and of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People,” said the group in a statement posted to social media.

“We, as Wet’suwet’en, have never ceded our sovereign title and rights over the 22,000 square kilometres of our land, waters and resources.”

Over the weekend, RCMP arrested 15 people at the Gidimt’en camp at the 44-kilometre mark who were scheduled to appear in court Monday for violating the court injunction.

Another six people were arrested Thursday at the 39-kilometre mark and released without charge.

“It’s illegal what they’re doing,” hereditary chief Na’moks (John Risdale) told Global News.

“Everyone they arrested and removed from our territory were never charged. It’s just harassment, and they were not impeding any access at all, they were in the homes.”

But other Wet’suwet’en members say opposition to the project is not as monolithic as the hereditary chiefs and their supporters suggest.

Bonnie George, who worked with Coastal GasLink on its work in the area, said many members support the project but are afraid to speak out over fear of being ostracized.

“There’s been a lot of division in our community because of this, and its been building up, building up more so in this last year. People are scared and are feeling that they can’t speak,” said George.

“It’s disheartening to see the division happening in our people, in our nation. It’s our family, it’s our relatives, its our clan members.”

George said the project would bring much-needed economic benefits to the Wet’suwet’en people, help fund off-reserve services and reduce the nation’s reliance on federal funding.

She said it would also have social benefits for her people.

“The benefits of our people working out there — they have gainful employment and they can provide for their families and not depend on the systems to provide,” she said.

“I’m not saying all of our people are dependent on the system, but it also gives our people courage that they can go out and get meaningful employment.”

While the 20 elected Indigenous councils along the pipeline route have signed benefits agreements with Coastal GasLink, they face opposition from the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Project opponents maintain that elected councils’ authority stems from the Indian Act and applies only to on-reserve matters, while hereditary chiefs retain authority over unceded land.

