Canada

Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests continue on rail lines and roads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2020 7:54 am
Updated February 11, 2020 8:20 am
RCMP make final push to clear northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp
WATCH: RCMP make final push to clear northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protests in solidarity with opponents of a B.C. pipeline project have spread across the country, and blockages continue today.

Protesters brought commuter rail traffic to a halt on a line near Montreal as train lines continued to be blocked in other parts of the country.

READ MORE: Anti-pipeline demonstrations expected to disrupt Speech from the Throne

Service on the Montreal line was disrupted by opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia.

Nearly 50 people were arrested in Vancouver and nearby Delta yesterday after police executed a court injunction against demonstrators blocking busy ports in both cities.

Police make arrests at Metro Vancouver anti-pipeline protests
Police make arrests at Metro Vancouver anti-pipeline protests

Protests also took place in Ottawa and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

There are Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters occupying the lobby of the Justice Department building in Ottawa.

They have demanded and received access to a bathroom.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
