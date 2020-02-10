Anti-pipeline protesters temporarily shut down 2 key Victoria bridges

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project shut down two key bridges in Victoria on Monday evening.

The action is one of many across B.C. and Canada Monday in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, as RCMP enforced an injunction clearing blockades on the pipeline’s route near Houston, B.C.

UPDATE | Bay Street bridge is now clear. Johnson Street Bridge remains blocked. #yyjtraffic #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 11, 2020

Victoria police said demonstrators had shut down both the Johnson Street and Bay Street bridges to vehicle traffic.

Police said that by 7 p.m. both bridges had been cleared.

The bridge blockades come as a group of demonstrators remain camped out on the front steps of the B.C. legislature.

Major Traffic Dusruptions in Victoria. Both bridges leaving downtown (Point Ellice and Johnson St.) are closed due to activists supporting #Wetsuweten hereditary chiefs and climate action. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/3rzyFuls0m — Brad MacLeod (@BradMacGlobal) February 11, 2020

On @GlobalBC at 6: Material is slowly but surely being gathered to support a court injunction bid to force protest camp off front steps of BC legislature. Unlikely to be ready by tomorrow though, which means protest during Throne Speech. #bcpoli — Keith Baldrey (@keithbaldrey) February 11, 2020

That could cause problems on Tuesday, when B.C.’s NDP government is set to unveil its speech from the throne at the legislative building.

Demonstrators were observed making note of the building’s entrances and exits, though it remains unclear if they plan to try and block legislators from entering the building on Tuesday.

Sources tell Global News that security at the building is preparing to seek a court injunction removing the protest camp, however it is unlikely that would be achieved prior to the throne speech.

