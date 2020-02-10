Menu

Anti-pipeline protesters temporarily shut down 2 key Victoria bridges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 9:25 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 10:02 pm
Protesters blockade one of two main bridges into downtown Victoria on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. .
Protesters blockade one of two main bridges into downtown Victoria on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. . Brad MacLeod / Global News

Protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project shut down two key bridges in Victoria on Monday evening.

The action is one of many across B.C. and Canada Monday in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters, as RCMP enforced an injunction clearing blockades on the pipeline’s route near Houston, B.C.

Victoria police said demonstrators had shut down both the Johnson Street and Bay Street bridges to vehicle traffic.

Police said that by 7 p.m. both bridges had been cleared.

READ MORE: 1 arrested as residents tear down anti-pipeline blockade on Vancouver Island

The bridge blockades come as a group of demonstrators remain camped out on the front steps of the B.C. legislature.

That could cause problems on Tuesday, when B.C.’s NDP government is set to unveil its speech from the throne at the legislative building.

Demonstrators were observed making note of the building’s entrances and exits, though it remains unclear if they plan to try and block legislators from entering the building on Tuesday.

Sources tell Global News that security at the building is preparing to seek a court injunction removing the protest camp, however it is unlikely that would be achieved prior to the throne speech.

Angry residents clash with protesters over highway blockade
