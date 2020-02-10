Wet’suwet’en: Here’s where solidarity protests are happening across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

From the steps of British Columbia’s legislature to rail lines in Ontario and Quebec, support for a First Nations people’s fight to halt a pipeline project is growing across Canada.

The protests are organized in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who are trying to stop construction of a massive natural gas pipeline that crosses their traditional territory.

The $6-billion, 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline signed agreements with 20 other elected First Nations situated along the route, but Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say the pipeline cannot be built without their consent.

Wet’suwet’en protesters have opted to block its construction in various remote locations in northwestern B.C., preventing workers from accessing certain parts of the site.

On Feb. 6, RCMP officers moved into a Wet’suwet’en checkpoint camp to enforce a court-ordered injunction related to opposition against the pipeline. A number of protesters were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

While RCMP says “minimal force” was used to make the arrests, the protesters allege that the action was not peaceful.

More arrests have been conducted since then. The increasing arrests and action by the RCMP have spurred solidarity protests across Canada. Rallies and protests have popped up across the country from Toronto to Ottawa to Winnipeg and Victoria.

Here’s a look at some of the response:

Vancouver ports

Protesters block the road access to one of Vancouver’s port entrances on Sunday, February 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The peak of recent protests in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs has been at the Port of Vancouver.

For several days, protesters supporting the B.C. pipeline opponents blocked ramps and roads in the area, creating heavy traffic backups and hindering operations at the port.

Story continues below advertisement

One organizer said the protests are also meant to send a message to the government.

“We recognize the importance of disrupting capital, disrupting money and goods that come out of the city of Vancouver, that are coming from up north or going up north or that are being sent around the world,” Vancouver Wet’suwet’en protest organizer Natalie Knight told The Canadian Press.

“This sends a very clear message to business and the government that we are not going to allow business to continue as usual.”

An injunction was served to demonstrators on Sunday — the fifth day of their demonstration. It ordered the protesters off Vancouver Fraser Port Authority land so operations could resume.

Police look on as protesters remove their tents from blocking one of the road access points to one of Vancouver’s port entrances on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police flooded the area early Monday morning when the protesters did not comply and began making arrests and removing barricades from the port.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 30 protesters were arrested, according to Vancouver police. The streets have since reopened to traffic and debris has been removed. It’s unclear if the demonstrations at the port will resume.

Ontario rail line

1:11 Protests over B.C. pipeline halt Via Rail trains in Ontario Protests over B.C. pipeline halt Via Rail trains in Ontario

A blockade on a key rail line in eastern Ontario led to the cancellation of Via Rail service between Montreal and Toronto for five days.

A group of protesters have been stationed in vehicles and snowplows at a rail crossing in Tyendinaga Township, Ont., in support of Wet’suwet’en chiefs since Feb. 6.

CN Rail Police, who have jurisdiction over the rail lines, have received an injunction to remove protesters from the area. But, as of Monday afternoon, the protesters remain, with flags and signs reading “RCMP get out.”

Quebec commuter trains

Members of the Mohawk community are shown on the Kahnawake reserve near a Canadian Pacific rail track south of Montreal, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 to stand in solidarity with protesters opposed to a pipeline project in northwestern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In Montreal, protests disrupted commuter train service on the Exo’s Candiac line, forcing the regional transit authority to sub in buses to supplement service.

Story continues below advertisement

The protest in Montreal is blocking the Canadian Pacific rail line, impacting commuters at a number of stations.

Officials are keeping an eye on the situation, but said service could be disrupted for an indefinite period.

Elsewhere

A number of other protests showing support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have emerged in recent days.

On the front steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria, dozens of Indigenous youth and supporters have camped out for days in a show of solidarity.

Photos posted online show a small tent city, drum circles and large protest signs.

Day 4 of Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en occupation of B.C. Legislature! Overnight there was round dance, drum groups, and traditional tattoo practitioners giving tattoos to an elder. This is how we resist, by demonstrating the love and power of our ancestors. pic.twitter.com/yinZmqRYVA — Ta’Kaiya Blaney (@salishmemer) February 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The protest camp shows no signs of leaving ahead of a throne speech set for Tuesday.

In Winnipeg, protesters took to the streets on Feb. 7 to rally against RCMP action on Wet’suwet’en camps.

The supporters are expected to shut down the traffic-heavy Portage Avenue again on Monday.

Land protector Kakeka Thundersky @kakeka_ speaks to the crowd of Wet'suwet'en supporters assembled in Winnipeg. Kakeka has spent most of the past 78hrs holding down MP Dan Vandal's constituency office with fellow land protectors & their allies.#WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/tqz7bM5yik — Rebecca Burnell 🌍 (@Beccabluesky) February 7, 2020

During a demonstration in Regina, protesters blocking Albert Memorial Bridge faced a dangerous response when a car reportedly plowed through their picket line.

While there were no reported injuries, video of the ordeal shows protesters banging on the driver’s window and chasing after the car as it drives through the protest. Local police are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Supporters have been using the hashtag #WetsuwetenSolidarity and #WetsuwetenStrong to organize outside of Canada as well.

— with files from the Canadian Press