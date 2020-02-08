Car drives through Wet’suwet’en supporters in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has opened up an investigation after a vehicle appears to have driven through Wet’suwet’en supporters on Saturday.

Several videos posted online show a blue car driving through protestors who were blocking Albert Memorial Bridge.

It appears one picketer was on the hood of the car as the vehicle drove forward. Other protesters are seen banging on the driver’s window.

There are no reported injuries, according to police. No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

More than 100 protestors had gathered at the Albert Street bridge at noon where they had stopped traffic for about 15 minutes. The planned protest was scheduled for an hour.

Regina police say they were assisting with the diversion of traffic after the road was blocked. In the meantime, other vehicles who were stopped by protestors, including a city bus, were able to turn around without incident.

Those at the rally were quick to share their account of the incident on social media.

“My mom was the first one in his path. … I kind of blacked out in shock and disbelief … and got my kids out of the way,” said one Facebook user who said she was at the rally. “Thankfully she was okay, but I am still shooken (sic) up and start to cry thinking about it.”

Protesters had gathered to show their solidarity with members of Wet’suwet’en Nation, who are attempting to block construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Wet’suwet’en supporters have been holding rallies throughout Canada since RCMP officers moved in to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction ordering members of Wet’suwet’en to stop blocking access to the natural pipeline worksite near Houston, B.C.

With files from Connor O’Donovan.