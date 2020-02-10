Menu

Pipeline protesters near Port of Vancouver, Deltaport arrested following court injunction

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 12:26 pm
Police arrest protesters at two Lower Mainland ports
Vancouver police made 33 arrests at various port locations in Vancouver and officers in Delta also detained protesters at the Delta Port in Tsawwassen.

Vancouver police arrested more than 30 protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline on Monday morning.

Demonstrators blocked access to the Port of Vancouver in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are trying to stop the pipeline project.

Anti-pipeline activists set up tent city at B.C. Legislature

Demonstrators were served an injunction Sunday night but refused to leave.

Police arrived early Monday morning and used a loudspeaker to tell protesters they were in violation of a court order and would be arrested if they continued to block traffic at the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive.

RCMP investigating after bridge sabotage and mischief in northern B.C. pipeline exclusion zone

Police say 33 arrests were made Monday morning after protesters received several requests and warnings to clear the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘We’re not giving up’ — Wet’suwet’en rally as RCMP move into main camp near pipeline worksite

Police say Powell Street has reopened to traffic. The Heatley access point to the port remains closed as is the intersection of Hastings and Clark as officers remove debris from the road.

Police also made multiple arrests at Deltaport, where protesters had been blocking access to Canada’s busiest port since Saturday night.

READ MORE: Car drives through Wet’suwet’en supporters in Regina

Demonstrators say they are planning more protests until RCMP leave the Wet’suwet’en blockade camp near Houston, B.C.

The Wet’suwet’en protest movement has also reached the steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

Anti-pipeline activists set up tent city at B.C. Legislature

A protest camp has been set up and is showing no signs of leaving ahead of Tuesday’s throne speech.

The acting clerk of the House has advised MLAs, ministerial staff, caucus staff and legislative assembly staff that the main entrance to the building is no longer accessible, and everyone should use the east side entrance.

— With files from Grace Ke and Gord MacDonald

Coastal GasLinkWet'suwet'enPort Of VancouverCoastal GasLink protestsHastings and Clark protestPort of Vancouver protests
