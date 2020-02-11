Menu

Crime

Man only in underwear arrested by Saskatoon police after Rosewood break-in

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 1:28 pm
Saskatoon police said an intoxicated man became belligerent and was forced out a Rosewood home in only his underwear.
File / Global News

An intoxicated man in his underwear is facing charges after breaking into a home, Saskatoon police say.

Officers said they were called to a home in the 300 block of Rosewood Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for an unknown problem.

Police said a second call came in a short time later reporting a break and enter at a neighbouring home.

The investigation found that the residents at the first call had brought home a man they had just met from a bar, police said.

The visit took a turn and he was asked to leave, police reported.

Officers said they were told he became belligerent and was forced out by the residents in only his underwear.

He then started pounding on the door and yelled to be let back in, police said.

When that failed, police said he went to a neighbouring home and broke in through a basement window.

A woman sleeping in the room woke to the breaking glass and called police.

While officers were responding, the man fled the home after grabbing drapes to use a robe, police reported.

Police said a 22-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested a short distance away and taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries he received while breaking the glass.

He is facing charges of mischief and break and enter.

