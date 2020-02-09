Pair arrested after armed shoplifting incident at Saskatoon Safeway

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police arrested two people for shoplifting from the Safeway grocery store on 33rd Street West on Saturday evening. One of the suspects also faces weapons charges.

Police responded to a shoplifting call just after 5:30 p.m. A security guard had attempted to stop two people but one of them produced a hatchet, according to a police statement.

Both suspects fled. Police later found and arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Alberta.

A police watch commander told Global News no one was injured and a Safeway employee confirmed the incident occurred at the grocery store.

Both were charged with theft under $5,000. The man was also charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

The security guard was not injured.

