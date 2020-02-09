Menu

Canada

Pair arrested after armed shoplifting incident at Saskatoon Safeway

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 11:06 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police arrested two people for shoplifting from the Safeway grocery store on 33rd Street West on Saturday evening. One of the suspects also faces weapons charges.

Police responded to a shoplifting call just after 5:30 p.m. A security guard had attempted to stop two people but one of them produced a hatchet, according to a police statement.

Both suspects fled. Police later found and arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Alberta.

A police watch commander told Global News no one was injured and a Safeway employee confirmed the incident occurred at the grocery store.

Both were charged with theft under $5,000. The man was also charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

The security guard was not injured.

Private security companies see boom in industry because of shoplifting
Saskatoon PoliceAssaultSafewayShopliftingweapons chargesSaskatoon police servicesSafeway 33rd St WSafeway grocery storeSafeway weapons charge
