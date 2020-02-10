Arrest warrant issued for David Gamble in Saskatoon stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have named a suspect in a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 44-year-old victim was located in an alley off of 26th Street, between 3rd and 4th Avenues on the morning of Oct. 8, 2019.

He had multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious, life-threating injuries. Police said Monday he continues to recover from his injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued by police following a lengthy investigation.

David Bradley Gamble, 25, who is from the Duck Lake area, is wanted by police for aggravated assault.

Investigators are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gamble to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

