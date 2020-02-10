Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for David Gamble in Saskatoon stabbing

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 12:46 pm
David Gamble is wanted by Saskatoon police for aggravated assault after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries.
David Gamble is wanted by Saskatoon police for aggravated assault after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police have named a suspect in a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 44-year-old victim was located in an alley off of 26th Street, between 3rd and 4th Avenues on the morning of Oct. 8, 2019.

Related News

READ MORE: Chaplin, Sask. man arrested on child pornography charges

He had multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious, life-threating injuries. Police said Monday he continues to recover from his injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued by police following a lengthy investigation.

READ MORE: Pair arrested after armed shoplifting incident at Saskatoon Safeway

David Bradley Gamble, 25, who is from the Duck Lake area, is wanted by police for aggravated assault.

Investigators are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gamble to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Witness describes chase, fatal shooting involving Lloydminster RCMP
Witness describes chase, fatal shooting involving Lloydminster RCMP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon StabbingDavid Bradley GambleDavid GambleDavid Gamble Duck LakeDavid Gamble Stabbing Suspect
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.