Consumer

RCMP in Lloydminster warning about counterfeit currency

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 4:48 pm
RCMP have released these photos of the suspect in a string of counterfeit currency.
RCMP have released these photos of the suspect in a string of counterfeit currency. Supplied: RCMP

Lloydminster RCMP are investigating multiple cases of counterfeit currency being passed of at local businesses.

Investigators say each time, the suspect description is the same. Police said he’s been described as being between the age of 25-30 and 5’8-5’10 tall with a slender build.

RCMP say the suspect is using various denominations of Canadian currency.

True Canadian bills have raised ink on the large dollar amount as well as on the words “Bank of Canada” and “Banque du Canada.” On the holographic strip, the numbers will match the bill’s value and the word Canada will feel elevated.

Read More: Counterfeit currency, guns and pills found in alleged Calgary fentanyl lab

Officers say if you believe you’re being handed a counterfeit bill and feel your safety is not at risk, refuse the note and explain you believe it’s counterfeit. It’s recommended you then ask for another note and advise them to speak to police.



Any businesses with concerns are asked to contact the RCMP.

“Try to avoid handling it any further, as there is a potential to get forensic evidence from the note,” Const. Michael Hagel of the Lloydminster RCMP Detachment said in a news release.

RCMP are urging people to remember the person with the fake money may be victims themselves and may not know the money is counterfeit.

Please contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or your local police if you have any information.

