Crime

Chaplin, Sask., man arrested on child pornography charges

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 5:58 pm
Morse RCMP have charged a man with accessing child pornography.
Morse RCMP have charged a man with accessing child pornography. File / Global News

A Chaplin, Sask., man is facing two counts of child pornography charges following a two-month investigation by Morse RCMP, say officials.

On Nov. 29, 2019, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Chaplin, police say. Officers seized several computers and digital storage devices which were analyzed by the Regina and Saskatoon police.

READ MORE: Human trafficking-related charges laid after convoy pulled over: Saskatchewan RCMP

Robert Scott Ackert, 56, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Ackert will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Monday.

