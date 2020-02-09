Chaplin, Sask., man arrested on child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Chaplin, Sask., man is facing two counts of child pornography charges following a two-month investigation by Morse RCMP, say officials.

On Nov. 29, 2019, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Chaplin, police say. Officers seized several computers and digital storage devices which were analyzed by the Regina and Saskatoon police.

Robert Scott Ackert, 56, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Ackert will appear in Swift Current provincial court on Monday.

