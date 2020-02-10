Tyrone Morin charged in Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Tyrone James Morin appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday afternoon, charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man.

Saskatoon police said a man was stabbed late Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Avenue R South.

The 41-year-old victim was rushed to hospital and later died from his injuries. Police have not released his name.

It is Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2020.

Morin, 22, is also charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He remains in custody and will be back in court on Thursday morning.

