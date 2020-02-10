Menu

Crime

Tyrone Morin charged in Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2020

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 2:54 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 3:37 pm
Tyrone Morin is facing a second-degree murder charge in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2020.
File / Global News

Tyrone James Morin appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday afternoon, charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man.

Saskatoon police said a man was stabbed late Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of Avenue R South.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in death of missing Saskatchewan man found near Calgary

The 41-year-old victim was rushed to hospital and later died from his injuries. Police have not released his name.

It is Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2020.

READ MORE: 5th arrest made in Sheena Billette’s homicide — Saskatchewan RCMP

Morin, 22, is also charged with robbery and breach of probation.

He remains in custody and will be back in court on Thursday morning.

Saskatoon police combat violence, homicide record and call increase in 2019
Saskatoon police combat violence, homicide record and call increase in 2019
