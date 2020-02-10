Oscars 2020 after-party outfits: All the best celebrity looks

There’s always time for an outfit change.
With so much to celebrate at the Academy Awards on Sunday, many attendees and Hollywood’s biggest names showed up to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills after the ceremony.
And while the Oscars brought out some of the classiest, fanciest and shiniest dresses we’ve seen on the red carpet this year, an after party means stars can have a bit more fun.
From bright colours to plunging necklines to dapper dates, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is home to some of the best celebrity looks.
This year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party included guests like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, models Joan Smalls and Suki Waterhouse and singer Usher.
Below are some of the most head-turning looks.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Cynthia Erivo
Emily Ratajkowski
Regina King
Catherine O’Hara
Laura Dern
Joan Smalls
Usher
Hailey Baldwin Bieber
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish
Gabrielle Union
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Wiz Khalifa
Candice Swanepoel
Tessa Thompson
Kylie Jenner
Reese Witherspoon
Elizabeth Banks
Billy Eichner
Leslie Mann
Suki Waterhouse
Sofia Vergara
Rachel Brosnahan
Rebel Wilson
Freida Pinto
Vanessa Hudgens
Florence Pugh
Paula Abdul
