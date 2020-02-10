Oscars 2020 after-party outfits: All the best celebrity looks

Send this page to someone via email

There’s always time for an outfit change.

With so much to celebrate at the Academy Awards on Sunday, many attendees and Hollywood’s biggest names showed up to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills after the ceremony.

And while the Oscars brought out some of the classiest, fanciest and shiniest dresses we’ve seen on the red carpet this year, an after party means stars can have a bit more fun.

From bright colours to plunging necklines to dapper dates, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is home to some of the best celebrity looks.

This year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party included guests like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, models Joan Smalls and Suki Waterhouse and singer Usher.

Below are some of the most head-turning looks.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Credit: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: Getty Images

Regina King

Credit: Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

Credit: Getty Images

Laura Dern

Credit: Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Credit: Getty Images

Usher

Credit: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Credit: Getty Images

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish

Credit: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Credit: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Credit: Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

Credit: Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel

Credit: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Credit: Getty Images

Billy Eichner

Credit: Getty Images

Leslie Mann

Credit: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Credit: Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Credit: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Credit: Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

Credit: Getty Images

Freida Pinto

Credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Credit: Getty Images

Paula Abdul

Credit: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Credit: Getty Images

B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling

Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Credit: Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

Credit: Getty Images