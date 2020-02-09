Eminem shows up for surprise performance at 2020 Oscars

Send this page to someone via email

Eminem showed up to the 2020 Academy Awards for a surprise performance of his hit song, Lose Yourself.

He hit the stage following a montage of music moments in film and performed the song, for which he won Best Original Song at the 2003 Oscars from the film 8 Mile.

During Eminem’s performance, many stars in the crowd sang along and danced, including Brad Pitt. Up until that point, the proceedings had been relatively sedate.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves brings his mom to the 2020 Oscars red carpet

The 47-year-old rapper received a standing ovation from the crowd following his performance.

Story continues below advertisement

Many people on Twitter were excited about Eminem’s surprise performance.

Eminem’s Oscars performance was received with a rousing standing ovation. 👏 👏 #Oscars2020 Greatness recognizing Greatness. pic.twitter.com/HmwrICQ0zL — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) February 10, 2020

Eminem performing 'lose yourself' at the #Oscars the Celebs in the audience trying to rap along got me laughing 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/CQ70a28XmU — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I was very into the surprise Eminem performance at the #Oscars. Loosen up people, Hollywood's biggest night is usually pretty 💤 — Gisela Margarita (@GiselaPerezTV) February 10, 2020

Lose yourself by Eminem perfectly captured the moment of the #Oscars Salute to the Academy!! 😌😌 #Eminem — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Surprise appearance by Eminem at the #Oscars ? You love to see it pic.twitter.com/V7ydWIP2Ne — Jake (@InProgressJake) February 10, 2020

Can we stop the rest of the #Oscars now? The mic has been dropped. #Eminem pic.twitter.com/39qrM3rdvs — 🐾cindy 🐾 (@theDoorsgirl) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Eminem performing tonight was awsome, great surprise 🤟🏽

.#Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/Fi7ovWGh06 — Interracial War Room (@Nico_Gianni_) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I DONT CARE WHAT ANYBODY SAYS EMINEM WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING #FullSailOscars pic.twitter.com/Rork2Q3GiA — Rose (@CandyMonster_TV) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Eminem lost himself in an amazing surprise performance at #Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/5mJ5oc18Tl — Patricia Neunie (@PNeunie) February 10, 2020

Some pointed out that Billie Eilish and Martin Scorsese appeared to be confused and/or tired during the performance.

Scorsese pretending not to be there as Eminem performs Lose Yourself #oscars pic.twitter.com/yH9Sx9krKW — Yuri Cunha (@yuribr88) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Scorsese… Night still early for a guy who makes 3 1/2 hour movie Martin during Eminem performance #oscars pic.twitter.com/jWpchsaL9D — Jim Richards Sh🎙wgram (@JIMrichards1010) February 10, 2020

Celebrities reacting to Eminem’s performance is my 2020 mood pic.twitter.com/oDrxriWDCS — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

a collection of crowd reactions from eminem’s performance PLEASEEE pic.twitter.com/lQlTLxJKjz — sara (@thisbemesara) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The only appropriate reaction to Eminem performing Lose Yourself in the year 2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1ScbGsyttU — Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Martin Scorcese literally sleeping through Eminem’s performance #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v37dI1st3b — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca Scorsese watching Eminem is a MOOD. pic.twitter.com/TEGl1zLJI6 — Much Ado About Cinema (@muchadocinema) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

eminem really interrupted scorsese’s nap like that pic.twitter.com/QvGgStcKwa — dani (@missemilyblunt) February 10, 2020

Ahead of his performance, Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke about the importance of songs featured in film.

“You couldn’t take the song out of the movie and you couldn’t take the movie out of the song,” Miranda said.

3:11 Oscars 2020: How do the Academy Awards work? Oscars 2020: How do the Academy Awards work?

Following his performance, Eminem tweeted: “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.

He attached a video of Barbra Streisand announcing his Oscar win in 2003.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

He did not attend the awards show in 2003 because he previously said he didn’t think he would win.

“I just felt like I had no chance of winning because, you know, when I heard I was nominated, I thought that was for actors,” he said in 2007. I was not sure what exactly Grammy or Oscar meant, what certain awards meant, I was not sure what they meant, so even MTV awards, all that stuff, I just didn’t know what awards meant and this particular award…I didn’t go to the show… I just felt like I had a snowball’s chance of hell of winning.”

“At that point, in my life I always thought like rap never gets as fair shake on anything. That was one of the reasons I didn’t go for the first Grammys I was invited to, because I pretty much protested it. I didn’t understand why there was a rap category and best album category and I couldn’t understand why rap album can not be in the best album category.”

Eminem’s performance comes after the release of his new album, Music to Be Murdered By.